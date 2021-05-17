Video
150 lawyers die of C-19

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Nazmul Ahsan Raju

More than 150 lawyers, including a former law minister and attorney general died of the deadly Covid-19 across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic in one year.
Besides, manylawyers
have been tested positive from COVID-19 during this time and recovered from it.
According to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) statistics, from March 23 to now, 28 lawyers died of COVID-19 in last two months.
The five times elected Awami League lawmaker and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Abdul Matin Khasrudied of COVID-19 at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on April 14 at the age of 71.
Khasru was elected the SCBA president on March 11 election but could not take his charge from the previous executive committee on April 12 because of his illness.
After Khasru's demise, two days later, SC lawyer Rezina Chowdhury, 57, died of the deadly virus while she was on life support at Shikder Medical College and Hospital.


