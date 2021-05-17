Video
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

School, college holidays extended till May 29

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The ongoing leave of all educational institutions at primary, secondary and higher secondary levels has been extended holiday till May 29.  
Both Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Primary Education and Ministry of Education have confirmed this information on Sunday.
An earlier statement      issued by the Ministry of Education on Saturday said, the ongoing leave of all educational institutions at secondary and higher secondary level has been extended till May 29, 2021.
The notice further said that, online education activities will continue during the holidays. Teachers, students and parents have to abide by the health rules.
The Ministry of Education has issued a notification extending the leave of secondary and higher education institutions till May 29, but did not say when the university will reopen. A meeting of the vice-chancellors of the university is scheduled to be held this week. From there the length of the ongoing university leave will increase and the date of the admission test for the first year of graduation will be rescheduled.


