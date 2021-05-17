Gas supply to remain suspended in Nâ€™ganj, Munshiganj

Gas supply will remain suspended in parts of Narayanganj and Munshiganj for 24 hours from Monday morning due to emergency maintenance works.

A handout from the

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said an emergency maintenance work at the Siddhirganj city gate station (CGS) will be carried out from 8am on Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

During the maintenance work, consumers in the Narayanganj city area, Siddhirganj, Adamji EPZ, Godnail, Pagla, Fatulla, Narayanganj BSCIC area, from Panchabati to Muktarpur, Munshiganj Sadar, Munshiganj BSCIC, Rekabi Bazar and adjoining areas will experience no gas supply or low pressure in gas supply, the ministry said.

The ministry and Titas Gas authorities have regretted the temporary inconvenience. —UNB







