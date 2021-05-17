Rush of returnees to capital despite lockdown



Returnees to Dhaka after Eid holidays disembarking from a ferry at the Shimulia Ferry Ghat on Sunday despite Covid-19 lockdown. PHOTO: OBSERVER

fare than usual.

Many Dhaka-bound people were seen changing vehicles multiple times as the government restrictions on movement of long-distance public buses to curb spread of Covid-19 remain.

Working people have once again crowded ferries to return to Dhaka and its surrounding areas, mostly from 21 southern districts in Bangladesh, after spending Eid with their families.

Several other ferries carrying passengers and vehicles started to anchor at the Paturia-Daulatdia, Aricha-Kazirhat ghat one after another within 10 to 15 minutes' gap. Thousands of people made their way to Munshiganj's Shimulia port from Madaripur's Banglabazar on Sunday morning.









