Monday, 17 May, 2021
Home Front Page

Mitu Murder

Babul yet to divulge any info to PBI

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 16: Former police superintendent Babul Akhtar, the prime accused in a case filed for the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, is yet to divulge any information to the Investigation team during the five day remand.
The five day remand will end today. On May 12, the Chattogram Metropolitan
Magistrate Sarwar Jahan granted the five day remand for ex SP Babul Akhtar.
PBI DIG Banaj Kumar told the Daily Observer that Babul Akhtar did not divulge any information on the killing of his wife Mitu.
Banaj Kumar said, "We hope Babul will cooperate with us to proceed with the case. We are waiting for his cooperation," Banaj Kumar said.
Meanwhile, former police superintendent Babul Aktar was made prime accused in a case filed for the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu by Mitu's father former police officer Mosharraf Hossain with Panchlaish Police Station in Chattgram on May 12 last.
Seven others were made accused in the case.


