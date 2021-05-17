Who will take responsibility for killing of dozen people, arrest of 7,500 others?

Who will take the responsibility for the killing of a dozen of people and arrest of hundreds of others after the brutal killing of former SP Babul Akhter's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in Chittagong in 2016.

Babul Akhter spread news to media that militants and terrorist organizations in Bangladesh were involved in the killing of his wife Mitu.

Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of June 5 in 2016, while she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following promotion and transfer.

After the killing one of the police officer's wife, the police HQs began a weeklong clampdown on militants across the country on June 10 in 2016.

Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) also carried out raids separately. Former IGP Shahidul Hoque told media that law enforcers conducted drives against the listed militants and suspects.

At least nine people, including five JMB men, were killed in 'shootouts' or 'gunfights' with law enforcement agencies in three consecutive days.

According to police two prime suspects in the murder case of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, wife of superintendent of police Babul Akhter, were killed during a 'gunfight' with the detectives at Thandachari area under Rangunia of Chittagong on July 5 in 2016.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Islam Rashed, 27, and Nurun Nabi, 28. Rashed was wanted in at least six cases, including three for murder, lodged with Rangunia police station in Chittagong.

Police have detained about 7,500 militants and terrorists in a countrywide crackdown after murder of the wife of former SP Babul Akhter.

However, Ansar al-Islam, the Bangladesh wing of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), had condemned the murder of Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhter`s wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu as 'impermissible under Islam.'

Meanwhile, the Police Bureau of Investigation says it has found evidence directly linking former superintendent of police Babul Akter to the daylight murder of his wife Mahmuda Akhter Mitu.

"The PBI has found evidence that Babul Akhter was involved in the murder of Mitu," PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder said at a press conference at the PBI headquarters in Dhaka last week.

About five years later, Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain, a former police officer, filed a new case against his son-in-law with Panchlaish Police Station in Chattogram on Wednesday. Babul and eight others stand accused in the case. MOsharraf has claimed Babul was involved in the murder.

The PBI chief said at the press conference that Kamrul Sikder Musa, who was 'directly involved' in the killing, was a 'close source' for Babul. "Musa is still at large and we are looking for him," he added.







