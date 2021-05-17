

Journo Feeuri Khandoker no more

Senior journalist and Joint News Editor of the Daily Observer Khondoker Fazlur Rahman (Feeuri Khondoker) died of throat cancer at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 2:15 PM on Saturday. He was 70.In charge of the Foreign Desk of the Daily Observer Feeuri Khondoker was buried at his family graveyeard at Dhalla village in Mirzapur of Tangail district after Maghreb prayer on Saturday.He is survived by hiswife, only son Major Raiyyan, a host of relatives, admirers and colleagues.Feeuri Khandoker also worked at the Bangladesh Observer and some other media houses.Along with journalism, he was also a renowned poet and short story writer.He was a permanent member of Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Bangladesh Federal Union of Journaliusts (BFUJ).The Daily Observer family, Jatiya Press Club and DUJ are deeply saddened at the death of Feeuri Khandoker.