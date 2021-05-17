Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Journo Feeuri Khandoker no more

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Journo Feeuri Khandoker no more

Journo Feeuri Khandoker no more

Senior journalist and Joint News Editor of the Daily Observer Khondoker Fazlur Rahman (Feeuri Khondoker) died of throat cancer at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 2:15 PM on Saturday. He was 70.
In charge of the Foreign Desk of the Daily Observer Feeuri Khondoker was buried at his family graveyeard at Dhalla village in Mirzapur of Tangail district after Maghreb prayer on Saturday.
He is survived by his
wife, only son Major Raiyyan, a host of relatives, admirers and colleagues.
Feeuri Khandoker also worked at the Bangladesh Observer and some other media houses.
Along with journalism, he was also a renowned poet and short story writer.
He was a permanent member of Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Bangladesh Federal Union of Journaliusts (BFUJ).
The Daily Observer family, Jatiya Press Club and DUJ are deeply saddened at the death of Feeuri Khandoker.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg Port faces congestion for reluctance of stakeholders to take delivery of goods
150 lawyers die of C-19
School, college holidays extended till May 29
Gas supply to remain suspended in N’ganj, Munshiganj
Rush of returnees to capital despite lockdown
Babul yet to divulge any info to PBI
Who will take responsibility for killing of dozen people, arrest of 7,500 others?
Journo Feeuri Khandoker no more


Latest News
Indian politician Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Asif’s ‘Nooner Chhita’ claims million hearts
Cabinet clears draft of Bank-Company (Amendment) Act 2021
Minor boy rescued hours after abduction, 2 held
India returnee couple tests positive following institutional quarantine
Stocks maintain gaining streak
JPC blasts Israeli brutality, airstrike on media houses
Bangladesh football team begins training for WC qualifiers
Man run over by auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue
Notice issued extending ongoing lockdown 7 more days
Only 30pc foreign aid go to Rohingyas: Study
Three killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara
3 Bangladeshis killed in Bahrain road crash
Offices resume after Eid vacation
5 suffer burn injures in Ctg house fire
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
Incepta gets nod for producing Chinese 'Sinopharm' vaccine
Woman kills self in Panchagarh; husband held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft