Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Israel-Palestine Conflict

OIC holds urgent summit on Palestine crisis

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

ISTANBUL, May 16: The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation opened an emergency meeting Sunday over the heavy fighting between Israel and the Gaza Strip's militant Hamas rulers, the first major move among Mideast nations still grappling with how to address the conflict.
While the Arab League and organizations like the Saudi-based OIC have maintained their view that the Palestinians should have their own independent state, Israel recently has reached recognition deals with several of its
members. That, as well as the concerns of some nations over Hamas, has seen a somewhat-muted response to the attacks as opposed to the full-throated response of decades past.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki of the Palestinian Authority, which administers autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, decried what he called Israel's "cowardly attacks" at the start of the meeting.
"We need to tell Allah that we will resist to the last day," he said. "We are facing a long-term occupation. that's the base of the problem. Crimes are committed against the Palestinians without consequences."
However, Malki's Palestinian Authority has no control over Hamas and the Gaza Strip, where the militants seized power in 2007.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu took a similarly hard line.
"Israel alone is responsible for the recent escalation in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza," Cavusoglu said. "Our warnings to Israel last week went unheeded."
Across the Arabian Peninsula and Persian Gulf states, reactions to the fighting have been mixed. In Qatar, home to the Al-Jazeera satellite network, hundreds turned out late Saturday night to listen to a speech by Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh. He now splits his time between Turkey and Qatar, both of which back Hamas, as does Iran.
"The resistance will not give in," Haniyeh vowed as bodyguards stood behind him. He added that "resistance is the shortest road to Jerusalem" and that Palestinians will not accept anything less than a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg Port faces congestion for reluctance of stakeholders to take delivery of goods
150 lawyers die of C-19
School, college holidays extended till May 29
Gas supply to remain suspended in N’ganj, Munshiganj
Rush of returnees to capital despite lockdown
Babul yet to divulge any info to PBI
Who will take responsibility for killing of dozen people, arrest of 7,500 others?
Journo Feeuri Khandoker no more


Latest News
Indian politician Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Asif’s ‘Nooner Chhita’ claims million hearts
Cabinet clears draft of Bank-Company (Amendment) Act 2021
Minor boy rescued hours after abduction, 2 held
India returnee couple tests positive following institutional quarantine
Stocks maintain gaining streak
JPC blasts Israeli brutality, airstrike on media houses
Bangladesh football team begins training for WC qualifiers
Man run over by auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue
Notice issued extending ongoing lockdown 7 more days
Only 30pc foreign aid go to Rohingyas: Study
Three killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara
3 Bangladeshis killed in Bahrain road crash
Offices resume after Eid vacation
5 suffer burn injures in Ctg house fire
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
Incepta gets nod for producing Chinese 'Sinopharm' vaccine
Woman kills self in Panchagarh; husband held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft