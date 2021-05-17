Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Israel-Palestine Conflict

China ‘regrets’ US blocking UN statement on ME

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

UNITED NATIONS, May 16: China on Sunday voiced regret that the United States was blocking a UN Security Council statement on Israeli-Palestinian violence as it urged greater international efforts to stop the bloodshed.
"Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country, the Security Council hasn't been able to speak with one voice," Foreign Minister Wang Yi, whose country holds the Council's rotating presidency, told a virtual session.
"We call upon the United States to shoulder its due
responsibilities."
The United States, the primary ally of Israel, delayed the Security Council session from last week and has shown little enthusiasm for a statement.
President Joe Biden's administration says it is working behind the scenes and that a Security Council statement could backfire.
In its public remarks, the Biden administration has steadfastly said that Israel is justified in self-defense in response to rocket fire by Hamas, even while urging de-escalation.
Wang urged an immediate ceasefire and called for the Security Council to take "strong actions," including reiterating support for a two-state solution.
He said that China, which has been expanding its role in the world, would welcome hosting talks between Israeli and Palestinian representatives.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg Port faces congestion for reluctance of stakeholders to take delivery of goods
150 lawyers die of C-19
School, college holidays extended till May 29
Gas supply to remain suspended in N’ganj, Munshiganj
Rush of returnees to capital despite lockdown
Babul yet to divulge any info to PBI
Who will take responsibility for killing of dozen people, arrest of 7,500 others?
Journo Feeuri Khandoker no more


Latest News
Indian politician Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Asif’s ‘Nooner Chhita’ claims million hearts
Cabinet clears draft of Bank-Company (Amendment) Act 2021
Minor boy rescued hours after abduction, 2 held
India returnee couple tests positive following institutional quarantine
Stocks maintain gaining streak
JPC blasts Israeli brutality, airstrike on media houses
Bangladesh football team begins training for WC qualifiers
Man run over by auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue
Notice issued extending ongoing lockdown 7 more days
Only 30pc foreign aid go to Rohingyas: Study
Three killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara
3 Bangladeshis killed in Bahrain road crash
Offices resume after Eid vacation
5 suffer burn injures in Ctg house fire
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
Incepta gets nod for producing Chinese 'Sinopharm' vaccine
Woman kills self in Panchagarh; husband held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft