Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Israel-Palestine Conflict

KSA condemns Israeli military air raids

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

RIYADH, May 16: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister condemned Israel's "flagrant violations" of Palestinian rights and called on the international community to act urgently to put an end to deadly military operations in the Gaza Strip.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud made the televised remarks on Sunday at the start of an emergency virtual meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) following a week of intense Israeli bombings of Gaza - an enclave of two million people - which has
remained under an air, land and sea blockade imposed by Israel.
Israel said it launched air strikes in the Palestinian territory after Hamas fighters in Gaza fired rockets into its territory. Hamas action came in response to an Israeli crackdown on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque - Islam's third holiest site - by Israeli forces.
The minister condemned what he called the violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and "forcible" eviction of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah. Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 and annexed it in 1980 and has since built settlements - considered illegal under international law - for Jews.    —REUTERS


