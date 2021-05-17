

Mayor Taposh envisions a modern Dhaka soon Mayor Taposh of DSCC completes his first year in office yesterday (Sunday). In an interview with the Daily Observer, he talked about his challenges, achievements and future visions.



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is working to transform the capital Dhaka into a modern city through short-term and long-term integrated plans. Initially, work is being done on mosquito control, household waste management and removal of water logging, installation of road side lights, repair of dilapidated roads and eviction of illegal occupation on roads and canals as well as demolition of illegal shops.

In the long run, DSCC will establish a business centre, upgrade the embankment roads to six lanes, and construct a 50-storey high-rise commercial building as a symbol of DSCC development.

These are the visions of DSCC Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh who spoke to the Daily Observer on the occasion of the completion of the first year of his tenure. He completed the first year of his office yesterday (Sunday).

Sheikh Tapas said, "After taking responsibility of the DSCC, we have to take up challenges like coronavirus pandemic and dengue mosquito proliferation, which we succeeded with the cooperation of city corporation employees".

Mentioning that no city dwellers have died of dengue this year, the DSCC Mayor said, "We had a problem with insecticides. We get benefit from changing insecticides. However, earlier this year, the city dwellers had a problem as the Culex mosquito breeding increased. We were later able to bring the Culex mosquito under control. We are fully prepared for this year's dengue mosquito control and to give relief to the city dwellers from the mosquito menace."

"Later with these we started big work like household waste management and removal of water logging." Sheikh Taposh said, "DSCC has started the work of removing water logging with its own funding of Tk 103 crore. So far, 10 lakh tonnes of waste and 60 lakh tonnes of silt have been removed from various canals and culverts around the city to ensure water flow."

Mayor Tapas hopes that for these initiatives water logging will be less this year than previous years. He added, "We have to remove the dumped waste of thirty years from the canals as there was no work in this regard during the last three decades. Besides, we have to take the responsibility of canals, sluice-gates and city drains in coordination with other government agencies. From next years, the city dwellers will no longer have to face the problem of water logging" he said.

Regarding waste management, Sheikh Taposh said, "In the past, waste was lying in the open in Dhaka city. Now with the Ward based waste management plant we have been able to stop dumping waste in open space."

"There were waste disposal centres in 24 Wards when I took charge as the DSCC Mayor. After that I have taken initiative to build 39 more waste management plants. Our goal is to set up waste transfer centres in 75 Wards by this year" he added.

He also mentioned, "After that we will focus to modernise our waste management plants. We have decided to increase the number of compactor vehicles from 53 to 150. As a result, it will be possible to take the waste directly from the waste management centre to Matuail Plant"

In response to the question of how much it is possible to eliminate corruption from DSCC, Mayor Taposh said, "Now in the city corporation no one has the opportunity to be openly corrupt. However, many are secretly committing petty corruption. We are trying to identify them."

Asked whether there would be demolition of illegal shops from other DSCC markets, he said, "Out of 90 markets in Dhaka South City Corporation, there are illegal occupants in 26 markets. Illegal occupants will be removed from all the markets one by one."

To increase the income of city corporation Mayor Taposh said, DSCC can generate revenue from 29 sectors but earlier it used to generate revenue from only 9 sectors. In phases we will mobilize 29 sources of income" he said.

He said that during his first year of office he has been facing various obstacles and challenges and many legacies of the past. "I am confident I will overcome the obstacles with the support of the government and cooperation of the city dwellers to turn Dhaka into a modern city". He asserted "DSCC will be an ideal body to provide best of services to the residents of historic Dhaka city".













