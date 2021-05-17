

Hasina’s Homecoming Day today

The day will be observed by recalling her return to the country on May 17 in 1981 after a long exile. President Md Abdul Hamid issued a message on Sunday on the eve of the day.

To mark the day, various organisations, including Awami League, usually organize elaborate programmes throughout the country. But this year, the day will be celebrated on a limited scale in view of the

Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of AL programmes, a two-day documentary exhibition titled 'Sheikh Hasina's Four Decades: Indomitable Progress of Changed Bangladesh' was inaugurated on Sunday on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi.

The Information and Research Affairs sub-committee of the ruling AL arranged the event.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, inaugurated the exhibition joining a virtual programme from his official residence in Dhaka.

AL Advisory Council Member Dr Mashiur Rahman presided over the function while Dhaka University former Vice-Chancellor Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), joined the programme as a discussant.

AL Dhaka City North unit will hold a discussionmeeting at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue at 11am on Monday while its Dhaka City South unit a doa mahfil and discussion at Mahanagar Natyamancha at Gulistan at 3pm on the day.

Special prayers will also be offered at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas to mark the day.

'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale', a docudrama bringing to life the trials and tribulations of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went through following the assassination of her father and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is set to be rescreened on television channels on her homecoming day.

The locally and globally acclaimed docudrama will be screened on BTV and BTV World at 3:30pm on the day while some private television channels will also screen it, said a press release of Centre for Research and Information (CRI) in Dhaka.

On May 17 in 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned home after six years of exile defying different obstacles of the then government.

Boarding an aircraft of the Indian Airlines, she reached the then Kurmitola Airport in Dhaka from the New Delhi of India via Kolkata at 4.30pm on that day four decades back.







Today is the 40th homecoming day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The day will be observed by recalling her return to the country on May 17 in 1981 after a long exile. President Md Abdul Hamid issued a message on Sunday on the eve of the day.To mark the day, various organisations, including Awami League, usually organize elaborate programmes throughout the country. But this year, the day will be celebrated on a limited scale in view of theCovid-19 pandemic.As part of AL programmes, a two-day documentary exhibition titled 'Sheikh Hasina's Four Decades: Indomitable Progress of Changed Bangladesh' was inaugurated on Sunday on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi.The Information and Research Affairs sub-committee of the ruling AL arranged the event.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, inaugurated the exhibition joining a virtual programme from his official residence in Dhaka.AL Advisory Council Member Dr Mashiur Rahman presided over the function while Dhaka University former Vice-Chancellor Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), joined the programme as a discussant.AL Dhaka City North unit will hold a discussionmeeting at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue at 11am on Monday while its Dhaka City South unit a doa mahfil and discussion at Mahanagar Natyamancha at Gulistan at 3pm on the day.Special prayers will also be offered at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas to mark the day.'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale', a docudrama bringing to life the trials and tribulations of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went through following the assassination of her father and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is set to be rescreened on television channels on her homecoming day.The locally and globally acclaimed docudrama will be screened on BTV and BTV World at 3:30pm on the day while some private television channels will also screen it, said a press release of Centre for Research and Information (CRI) in Dhaka.On May 17 in 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned home after six years of exile defying different obstacles of the then government.Boarding an aircraft of the Indian Airlines, she reached the then Kurmitola Airport in Dhaka from the New Delhi of India via Kolkata at 4.30pm on that day four decades back.