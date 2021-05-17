Govt plans to raise incentive on remittance to 3 per cent

The government is going to provide 3.0 per cent incentive on remittances in the upcoming fiscal year (2021-22) only if they send money to the country legally. In that case, in the next fiscal year, the allocation for this incentive will be Tk 4,000 crore, Finance Ministry sources said on Sunday.

In 2019-20 fiscal year the government had allocated Tk 3,060 crore as 2.0 per cent incentive on remittances. The same amount has been allocated in the current budget (2020-21). In the next budget, the allocation in this sector is being increased to 3.0 per cent to boost remittances. In the budget of 2021-22 fiscal year, Tk 4,000 crore may be allocated to this sector. As such, the allocation is increasing by Tk 940 crore.

An official of the Finance Ministry said the government was considering increasing incentives in the sector to encourage remittances through legal channels. The budget may contain guidelines in this regard.

The sources said the government announced the 2.0 per cent incentive on remittances in the 2019-20 fiscal year and retained it in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, Bangladesh received a total of US$18.20 billion in remittances in 2019-20 fiscal which was 10.87 per cent more than the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the central bank has relaxed from 2020 the conditions for incentives on the money sent by expatriate Bangladeshis to lift up the sinking flow of remittances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The expatriate Bangladeshis need not show any papers for incentives on remittance up to $5,000 or Tk 500,000, the central bank said in a notice on Tuesday. The ceiling was Tk 150,000.

Those sending more than Tk 500,000 will have two months to submit the papers. The time currently is 15 days.

They will need to produce copies of their passports and appointment letters of their overseas employer to claim incentives. Those who own a business will require copies of their licences.

The government thinks that increasing the amount of incentives will increase the speed of remittances. Therefore, the government may increase the amount of this incentive by 1.0 per cent in the next fiscal year. In that case the amount of incentive will be 3.0 per cent. In other words, expatriate remittance fighters will get 3.0 per cent incentive only if they send remittances legally. The budget may announce an increase in this incentive as a reward for its huge contribution to the economy during the Corona epidemic.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal may make a detailed announcement in this regard in the wake of the budget. Incidentally, many banks in the country now offer 3.0 per cent incentives to expatriates by adding 1.0 per cent to 2.0 per cent.

According to sources, almost every indicator of the economy was down since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. The only exception is in expatriate income. Even in the current fiscal year, new records are being set in expatriate income.

Remittance inflow surpassed the $20-billion mark in the first 10 months of this fiscal year riding on the relentless efforts of migrant workers to send their hard-earned money home through banking channels.

Between July and April, the Bangladeshi diaspora sent $20.66 billion, up 39 per cent year-on-year, according to data of the central bank.

Bangladesh also recorded a record remittance collection in 2020. Bangladesh's remittances hit an all-time high of $18.20 billion in the immediate past 2019-20 fiscal year, a central bank sources said.

Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute said remittances from the informal sector to legal channels have increased due to the government's cash incentives and Covid-19 control of foreign travel. Besides, due to a kind of uncertainty during the epidemic, the expatriates have sent their savings to the country. Due to these reasons remittance flow has increased. Strong is the foundation of the economy. Bangladesh is moving forward.





