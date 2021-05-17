PM mourns on Uma Sengupta’s death

CHATTOGRAM, MAY16: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death Awami League Advisory Council member and Premier University VC Dr Anupam Sen's wife Uma Sengupta.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Uma Sengupta breathed her last in a private hospital on Tuesday night at 1am at the age of 73. She left behind her husband, daughter and a host of relatives and admirers.

Meanwhile, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also expressed deep shock at the death of Uma Sengupta.







