PM mourns on Uma Sengupta’s death
Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 99
CHATTOGRAM, MAY16: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death Awami League Advisory Council member and Premier University VC Dr Anupam Sen's wife Uma Sengupta.
In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Uma Sengupta breathed her last in a private hospital on Tuesday night at 1am at the age of 73. She left behind her husband, daughter and a host of relatives and admirers.
Meanwhile, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also expressed deep shock at the death of Uma Sengupta.