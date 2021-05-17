Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home City News

Farakka Long March still relevant in BD: IFC

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Recalling the historic Farakka Long March Day, the International Farakka Committee (IFC) on Sunday urged Dhaka and Delhi to sign a treaty to keep 54 common rivers flowing through the two countries from their sources to the sea.
Diversion of water by constructing dams for short-term benefits is killing the natural water sources, it said in a statement.
May 16 marks the Farakka Long March Day. On this day in 1976, Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani led the march from Rajshahi towards Farakka Barrage on the Gages as unilateral diversion of water rendered lower-riparian Bangladesh part of the river dry.
The barrage was commissioned for a period of 41 days from April 21 to May 31 in 1975. But the diversion of water was continued unilaterally, causing huge damages to the ecology in Bangladesh. One year after the long march, the 1977 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty was signed with an 80 percent guarantee clause for five years.
The second treaty on Ganges water sharing was signed in 1996 for a period of 30 years but Bangladesh is not getting water as per its terms. Unilateral water diversion by constructing dams and barrages from other common rivers, including Teesta, has increased over the years. Thus the Farakka Long March of Moulana Bhashani remains relevant even today, the IFC said.
IFC organised a long march to the Brahmaputra in Chilmari in 2005 and held a big rally of nearly one million people and drew attention to the plight of the Teesta River that was rendered dry.
In the following year on the 30th anniversary of the historic Farakka Long March, IFC organised a grand rally at Gobindadashi adjacent to the shoal of the Jamuna River in Bhuapur under Tangail.
Bangladesh owes her origins to rivers which thus form a question of her life and death, the statement noted.
 The signatories to the statement are - Atiqur Rahman Salu, Chairman and Sayed Tipu Sultan, Secretary General, IFC New York; Prof. Jasim Uddin Ahmad, President, Dr. SI Khan, Senior Vice-Presient and Syed Irfanul Bari, General Secretary, IFC Bangladesh; and Mostafa Kamal Majumder, Coordinator of IFC.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas supply to remain suspended in N’ganj, M’ganj
PM mourns on Uma Sengupta’s death
With the hangout hotspots closed, many residents of Dhaka
Farakka Long March still relevant in BD: IFC
6m primary, secondary students at risk of learning loss
Left student bodies protest attack on workers at Tongi
DU retd Prof Ayubur Rahman passes away
National Moon Sighting Committee to meet today


Latest News
Indian politician Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Asif’s ‘Nooner Chhita’ claims million hearts
Cabinet clears draft of Bank-Company (Amendment) Act 2021
Minor boy rescued hours after abduction, 2 held
India returnee couple tests positive following institutional quarantine
Stocks maintain gaining streak
JPC blasts Israeli brutality, airstrike on media houses
Bangladesh football team begins training for WC qualifiers
Man run over by auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue
Notice issued extending ongoing lockdown 7 more days
Only 30pc foreign aid go to Rohingyas: Study
Three killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara
3 Bangladeshis killed in Bahrain road crash
Offices resume after Eid vacation
5 suffer burn injures in Ctg house fire
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
Incepta gets nod for producing Chinese 'Sinopharm' vaccine
Woman kills self in Panchagarh; husband held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft