Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:47 PM
Mild heat wave to continue

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

A mild heat wave is sweeping Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Besides, mild heat waves are also sweeping the regions of Rangamati, Chandpur, Maizdicourt and Sayedpur and it may continue, said the Met Office in its regular bulletin on Sunday.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Chattogram, divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country. Weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere over the country.
In a regular forecast, it said the day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The maximum temperature of the country was recorded at 38.0 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Sunday. However, on the contrary, the Meteorological Department is forecasting a rise in temperature over the past few days. However, it may rain in Kishoreganj, Gazipur, Savar and some other areas around Dhaka on Sunday. They also said that in many areas, the temperature may rise a little today.



