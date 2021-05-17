Only 30pc foreign aid goes to Rohingyas, CCNF study finds

The CCNF, Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum, a network of 50 local non-government organizations (NGOs) working in Cox's Bazar, on Sunday claimed there is lack of transparency in the distribution of foreign aid that come for the Rohingyas, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh. Less than 30 per cent of the fund goes to the Rohingyas while only 4.0 per cent of the aid is distributed through the local NGOs.

The disclosure was made at a press conference organized on Sunday on the eve of lunching of the 'Joint Response Plan (JRP) 2021 for Rohingya Response Management and Strategy'.

The UN agencies in Rohingya response has prepared the plan and it is likely to be lunched on May 18 (Tuesday) this year.

In the virtual press conference titled, "Joint Response Plan (JRP) 2021, Rohingya Response Management and Strategy, Hardly Fit for the Purpose and Futuristic", the CCNF leaders claimed that there should be aid transparency as CCNF study found that US$ 438 comes per month for every Rohingya family. But, only US$ 132 goes to the families.

"Only 4.0 per cent of the aid goes through local NGOs while the rests goes through INGOs. But, there is huge lack of transparency in its distribution. There should be a system of technical knowledge transfer, so that there will be no necessity of foreign workers in this sector by 2021," Chief Executive of YPSA Arifur Rahman, also member of CCNF, said in the press conference.

CCNF Co-Chair Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, also executive director of COAST, moderated the press conference while CCNF Co-Chair Abu Morshed Chowdhury, also executive director PHALS, presented keynote paper.

YPSA Chief Executive Arifur Rahman, Chief Executive of Mukti Coxbazar Bimal Chandra Dey Sarker and Joint Director of COAST Mujibul Haque Munir also spoke at the event.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said during the preparation of JRP or Rohingya response plan 2021 on behalf of local and national NGOs, they have given written suggestions holding webinar with the local MPs, local government and UN representatives. But opinions of the locals have little reflected in the document.

Moshed Chowdhury said there are three separate lines for coordinating Rohingya management - ISCG, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner and local DC (Deputy Commissioner) office. There should be single line authority for coordination with single pot fund management.







