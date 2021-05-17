Video
Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Back Page

Fakhrul flays Israel for killing Palestinians

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir has strongly condemned and protested the inhumane attacks and killing of Palestinians by Israeli forces.
Mirza Fakrul Islam said this in a press statement on Sunday.
He said, "Israel's heinous and brutal attacks on the Palestinians are still one of the most heinous crimes against humanity, including the days of Shab-e-Qadr, Jumatul Vida and the holy Eid al-Fitr especially during this global pandemic period."
Mentioning that 'Palestine has become a death valley today in this omnipotent attack by Israel' Fakhrul Islam said, "Refugee camps, educational institutions, hospitals, Al Jazeera, various media offices, including the AP - nothing is left out of this onslaught."
"The purpose of the rocket attack is to destroy the office of the media to hide the news of the brutal attack of the Israeli army to the world," said BNP leader and added, "Israeli forces are carrying out armed attacks on land and air, killing women and children, teenagers, health workers, journalists and people of various professions."
In the statement, BNP Secretary General said, "On behalf of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), I strongly condemn and protest the horrific bombings and brutal killings by Israeli forces in Gaza and other areas, including the first qibla of the Muslims, Al-Aqsa Mosque."





