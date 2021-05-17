Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated amid lockdown



President Md Abdul Hamid offering Munajat after the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban on Friday. photo : pid

The first Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka at 7am on the day.

Although Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most traditional Islamic religious festivals, was celebrated with religious fervour in Bangladesh amid restrictions, praying for an end to the ongoing Covid crisis as well as peace and prosperity for the Muslim Ummah around the world.

Along with other Muslim believers, Bangladeshis also prayed for the Palestinians who are being oppressed by Israeli forces during the Eid period.

In the time of Eid jammat special prayers were given for the lost souls of those who died of Covid-19, as well as for the early recovery of Covid patients. They hoped for a world free of Covid-19 soon so they could resume their normal lives.

For the second year in a row, the religious festival was observed in Bangladesh, as well as elsewhere around the world, despite the Covid pandemic. Like the previous year after the Covid outbreak in the country, there was almost no outdoor activity this year to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. Muslim devotees said Eid prayers inside the mosques.

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid on Friday morning offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Bangabhaban Darbar Hall instead of the National Eidgah.

In the wake of the second outbreak of Covid-19, the traditional Eid prayers in the capital's National Eidgah Maidan were cancelled this year too. A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for the peace and progress of Bangladesh. Members of the president's family and senior officials of Bangabhaban also offered Eid prayers along with him, following all Covid safety protocols.

Eid greetings exchange was not allowed this year due to the pandemic. The President's speech congratulating the nation on the occasion of Eid was aired on Bangladeshi TV channels. The government had earlier asked the devotees to say Eid prayers in nearby mosques maintaining the health guidelines and to avoid congregations in open spaces.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the people of the country in separate messages on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr. In Dhaka, the main Eid congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Five congregations took place there between 7:00am and 10:45pm.

The Eid jamaat at historic Azipmpur Dayera Sharif Jame Mosque was held a 10:00am.

Though parks, museums and other amusement centres remained closed due to Covid restrictions, a good number of people were seen crowding at Hatirjheel area in the afternoon to enjoy nature.

As many people could not leave Dhaka for their village homes due to pandemic restrictions, they greeted their near and dear ones virtually and shared their joy with each other.

The national flag was hoisted atop government and non-government office buildings on the day.

The main city streets and road islands were decorated with the national flag and banners inscribed with 'Eid Mubarak' in both Bangla and Arabic.







The Bangladeshi Muslim devotees celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the largest religious festivals of the Muslims, on Friday along with some other countries across the world amid the countrywide lockdown.The first Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka at 7am on the day.Although Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most traditional Islamic religious festivals, was celebrated with religious fervour in Bangladesh amid restrictions, praying for an end to the ongoing Covid crisis as well as peace and prosperity for the Muslim Ummah around the world.Along with other Muslim believers, Bangladeshis also prayed for the Palestinians who are being oppressed by Israeli forces during the Eid period.In the time of Eid jammat special prayers were given for the lost souls of those who died of Covid-19, as well as for the early recovery of Covid patients. They hoped for a world free of Covid-19 soon so they could resume their normal lives.For the second year in a row, the religious festival was observed in Bangladesh, as well as elsewhere around the world, despite the Covid pandemic. Like the previous year after the Covid outbreak in the country, there was almost no outdoor activity this year to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. Muslim devotees said Eid prayers inside the mosques.President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid on Friday morning offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Bangabhaban Darbar Hall instead of the National Eidgah.In the wake of the second outbreak of Covid-19, the traditional Eid prayers in the capital's National Eidgah Maidan were cancelled this year too. A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for the peace and progress of Bangladesh. Members of the president's family and senior officials of Bangabhaban also offered Eid prayers along with him, following all Covid safety protocols.Eid greetings exchange was not allowed this year due to the pandemic. The President's speech congratulating the nation on the occasion of Eid was aired on Bangladeshi TV channels. The government had earlier asked the devotees to say Eid prayers in nearby mosques maintaining the health guidelines and to avoid congregations in open spaces.President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the people of the country in separate messages on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr. In Dhaka, the main Eid congregation was held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Five congregations took place there between 7:00am and 10:45pm.The Eid jamaat at historic Azipmpur Dayera Sharif Jame Mosque was held a 10:00am.Though parks, museums and other amusement centres remained closed due to Covid restrictions, a good number of people were seen crowding at Hatirjheel area in the afternoon to enjoy nature.As many people could not leave Dhaka for their village homes due to pandemic restrictions, they greeted their near and dear ones virtually and shared their joy with each other.The national flag was hoisted atop government and non-government office buildings on the day.The main city streets and road islands were decorated with the national flag and banners inscribed with 'Eid Mubarak' in both Bangla and Arabic.