Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:46 PM
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Back Page

Ongoing ‘lockdown’ extended till May 23

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The government on Sunday extended the ongoing 'lockdown' until May 23 midnight to curb spread of Covid-19 in the country but kept the revenue offices out of the purview of the shutdown.
Extending the restriction, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification on Sunday. Its Deputy Secretary Md Rezaul Islam signed the notification.
On Saturday, State Minister for Public Administration informed the media that the ongoing restriction may be extended till May 23 this year. He also informed that the Prime Minister had already approved a proposal to extend the 'lockdown'.
In the notification, the government kept all the conditions unchanged except allowing the government revenue collection offices open during the restriction. Revenue collection offices were included on the list of emergency services.
As a result, the buses will be allowed to ply within the cities and districts but inter-district and long-route bus services will remain suspended. Besides, the train and launch services will also remain suspended during the extended 'lockdown'. The government offices working to fight against Covid-19 pandemic and relief activities will remain opened partially for giving emergency services with limited number of employees.





