Palestine burns while the world fails to act

Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:46 PM
Home Editorial

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

The ongoing violence in Jerusalem is fast turning the occupied State of Palestine into a battleground. In the latest list of destructions, an Israeli airstrike demolished a tower block in Gaza City where many prominent media outlets were located such as the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Moreover, since Monday, at least 142 people have been killed in Gaza, including 42 children.

It is now clear that the Zionist military power is not targeting so-called terrorist dens, instead it is hell-bent to annihilate the innocent Palestinians of Gaza. Moreover, Israel is now targeting media outlets to stop exposing the plights of Palestinians as well as the horrors inflicted by its brutal land and air forces.  

This reality now is no short of a 'Palestinian holocaust'. Back in 1947 the Jewish arrived in Palestine with a banner in front of their ship, "The Germans destroyed our families and homes. Don't destroy our hopes." 74 years later, the once refugees and their progenies have turned into the mighty predators.  

However, most countries still do not acknowledge Israel's claim over the holy city and are of the view that its status should be resolved as part of a final Israel-Palestine settlement. Israel's tactic till now has been to hold on to the status quo through force. A peace process is non-existent.

However, the latest sinister move to evict Palestinians from East Jerusalem is an attempt to forcibly expand Jewish settlements in the Arab neighbourhoods of the Old City. Israel's actions have triggered condemnations from across the world over the years but no one has come up with any plausible solution.

Mere verbal or written condemnation is not enough to stop the intensifying Israeli brutality. Unending violence unleashed on Palestinians has now triggered the conscious call to world leaders to end all atrocities the soonest following an active strategy planning with the UN. We demand on the international community to put pressure on Israel to at least treat the Palestinians with dignity while refraining from carrying violent attacks on their properties and lives.

Most importantly, it is time for USA to act out of a strong humanitarian obligation and stop supplying military aid to Israel, ultimately used to wipe out Palestinians. We call on the US authorities to undo whatever damaging policies had been adopted during the Trump era to close the Palestinian Cause.  US President Joe Biden has said that America's commitment to human rights would be at the centre of his foreign policy. Now, the Biden administration should prove these words correct.



« PreviousNext »

