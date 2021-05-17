Stop atrocities in Gaza Enclave

Dear Sir

Like 2020, this is year also the world is facing horrible impacts of covid-19. The whole world is grappling with the disease but in Middle East, two sides (Hamas and Israel) are waging a war against each other--claiming lives of a number of people.



Egypt and Qatar are meditating and trying to reach a consensus, the former even urged for ceasefire but to no avail. It is reported that Hamas offered a cease fire but Israel refused. Consequently, the fight between the parties continues. In response to Israeli oppression in the holy Al Aqsa arena Hamas fired rockets from Gaza Strip into Israeli territories resulting 7 deaths including an Indian nurse. On the contrary, more than 160 Palestinians civilians died due to Israeli raids. Now, Israeli air strikes are wrecking havoc into strip. Dead toll is mounting in the small enclave.



Under these circumstances, both the sides must exercise restraint and come to table for negotiations. Simultaneously, the world communities must come forward to stop the atrocities committed by the occupation force Israel. In addition, Israeli authorities must hold responsible for war crime.



Rahul Chouhan

Ujjain, India