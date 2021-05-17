

On assimilating scattered Tagore memorabilia



With the expiry of Zamindari it became difficult to find out the actual location, chronology and the persons involved with Tagore. It is a natural phenomenon that change happens radically with the passage of time. Apparently, I became lost, restless with the thought that that to whom should I go and ask if he has any belongings of Rabindranath. Finding Tagore's distant acquaintances, collecting his memorabilia would not be an easy task. Therefore, time to time I get perplexed.



Once Tagore researcher and Ex-Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr Atiur Rahman Sir wrote me, "Thine is beginning, mine is ending". I realized that my efforts have to be relentless. I have to go far with the promise in mind to collect Rabindra memories.



I spent the years 2003- 2008 to assimilate the lost Rabindra memories and identify their locations. I started functioning from Muskipur-the adjacent village. Tagore used a khat (coach) in the Nagor boat and a wall mirror with a picture of the village landscape painted by himself. An iron safe was at the house of Munir Uddin Mondol-the nephew of Sabed Ali Mondol. From the house of Khairul Islam, I have been successful to collect a glass door of the Nagor boat, tea pot, easy chair, a big table, wooden almirah and a wardrobe. The wall clock has been found from the house of Amjad Hossain.



Finding those antiques was a tedious journey. After an exhausting search in a heap of waste paper from the house of Nazrul Islam, I recovered glass window and a letter of Rabindranath. Fortunately, I could manage to rescue the account book of Patisar Agriculture Bank from Abdul Hamid, a college teacher. The bank was established by Rabindranath with the money he received from his Nobel Prize. A lot of research had been done on the six paged letter. It has been kept in the museum of Mahasthangar.



The tip of the tractor that Rabindranath brought to Patisar for modernized cultivation remained neglected by the bank of a nearby pond. The bath tub also remained uncared. For the time being these are kept in the Kancharibari. A broken chair is found from the land office of Patisar. The rusty iron safe lies unnoticed at the post office. This is not the end. Surprisingly, just a few days before I have found out a letter of blessing signed by Rabindranath kept in Kaligram Rathindranath Institution. The rediscovered letter was send to the archaeologists and Rabindra researchers.



The rescue mission for Tagore memorabilia is extremely personal. No such interest was noticed in anyone. It is my lifelong relentless journey towards the mystery of Rabindranath where I have tried to relate radio, Television, Newspaper and every means to engage others. I endeavoured to engage Rabindra researchers in Dhaka and outside. I have inspired them and tried to grow love for literature.



On assimilating scattered Tagore memorabilia



It was our long awaited demand to build up a Rabindra museum at Patisar to preserve cultural tradition and Rabindra memories. We have already lost a lot his historic pieces. We don't want to lose any of the remaining rather want to preserve. And the memories of Rabindranath at Patisar are also on the verge of ruin. The clay houses of Rabindranath Tagore built in those days are representation of archeological symbol. They are bent in the burden of age but if preserved, they can create the same appeal as of the clay houses of SantiNiketon. However, it is urgent to evict the illegal occupation of the Nagarghat and build a new ghat. Histrolical Rabindra Dighi has been polluted by excessive use of chemical fertilizers and cow dung. We need to bring back its lost beauty soon The garden is also in miserable state. During the rainy season the embankment of the river Nagar collapses. A spar should urgently be made to repair the decayed "Rabi Sarabara".



In the auspicious moment when we have observed the 160th birth anniversary of Rabindranath, the Patisar museum remains unprotected. During the last five years, cultural activities and the local people have strengthened the demand of founding an agriculture university, a museum, a mini Park and a modern hospital. They have also demanded the holy place free from the illegal political occupants.



As a literature admirer, I tried to enlighten myself with different kind of knowledge. So far I have written about my feelings in this article with the reflection of the collection of Rabindra memory, our glorious heritage, history, tradition, culture and literature. Literary artists generate love among mankind and it requires love to accept it. Love has the power to see things in boarder perspective and only through love for the poet and literature we can realize our indebtedness towards Rabindranath. Therefore, we need to study Tagore intensely.

The writer is a Tagore

researcher and activist





After a lot of endeavours and convincing writings to the cultural ministry, the Archaeological Department took the responsibility to revive Rabindranath Tagore's Kachari Bari at Patisar, Naogaon. Here comes my entry. I came with a dream of recovering the lost memories of Tagore with love, compassion, research, patience and sheer enthusiasm. I began to work with zeal. It was Tagore's 150th birth anniversary, but what I perceived that Tagore practice in his dear Kachari Bari in Patisar need some modification.With the expiry of Zamindari it became difficult to find out the actual location, chronology and the persons involved with Tagore. It is a natural phenomenon that change happens radically with the passage of time. Apparently, I became lost, restless with the thought that that to whom should I go and ask if he has any belongings of Rabindranath. Finding Tagore's distant acquaintances, collecting his memorabilia would not be an easy task. Therefore, time to time I get perplexed.Once Tagore researcher and Ex-Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr Atiur Rahman Sir wrote me, "Thine is beginning, mine is ending". I realized that my efforts have to be relentless. I have to go far with the promise in mind to collect Rabindra memories.I spent the years 2003- 2008 to assimilate the lost Rabindra memories and identify their locations. I started functioning from Muskipur-the adjacent village. Tagore used a khat (coach) in the Nagor boat and a wall mirror with a picture of the village landscape painted by himself. An iron safe was at the house of Munir Uddin Mondol-the nephew of Sabed Ali Mondol. From the house of Khairul Islam, I have been successful to collect a glass door of the Nagor boat, tea pot, easy chair, a big table, wooden almirah and a wardrobe. The wall clock has been found from the house of Amjad Hossain.Finding those antiques was a tedious journey. After an exhausting search in a heap of waste paper from the house of Nazrul Islam, I recovered glass window and a letter of Rabindranath. Fortunately, I could manage to rescue the account book of Patisar Agriculture Bank from Abdul Hamid, a college teacher. The bank was established by Rabindranath with the money he received from his Nobel Prize. A lot of research had been done on the six paged letter. It has been kept in the museum of Mahasthangar.The tip of the tractor that Rabindranath brought to Patisar for modernized cultivation remained neglected by the bank of a nearby pond. The bath tub also remained uncared. For the time being these are kept in the Kancharibari. A broken chair is found from the land office of Patisar. The rusty iron safe lies unnoticed at the post office. This is not the end. Surprisingly, just a few days before I have found out a letter of blessing signed by Rabindranath kept in Kaligram Rathindranath Institution. The rediscovered letter was send to the archaeologists and Rabindra researchers.The rescue mission for Tagore memorabilia is extremely personal. No such interest was noticed in anyone. It is my lifelong relentless journey towards the mystery of Rabindranath where I have tried to relate radio, Television, Newspaper and every means to engage others. I endeavoured to engage Rabindra researchers in Dhaka and outside. I have inspired them and tried to grow love for literature.However, there remain some questions: why didn't the archaeological department take essential initiatives to protect these archaeological symbols? Why didn't the concerned authority take any legal step when the local chairman sold all the reminiscence of Rabindranath in Patisar? Rabindranath has freed the poor and helpless impoverished people from the stage of servitude by establishing Krishi Bank in 1905 with a view to providing loans at easy terms. A hundred year ancient register book of accounts of the transactions in the Patisar Krishi Bank for 25 years of from Bangali 1320 to 1345 and that is attached with the monogram Younik bears the testimony that Rabindranath was the pioneer of micro-credit.It was our long awaited demand to build up a Rabindra museum at Patisar to preserve cultural tradition and Rabindra memories. We have already lost a lot his historic pieces. We don't want to lose any of the remaining rather want to preserve. And the memories of Rabindranath at Patisar are also on the verge of ruin. The clay houses of Rabindranath Tagore built in those days are representation of archeological symbol. They are bent in the burden of age but if preserved, they can create the same appeal as of the clay houses of SantiNiketon. However, it is urgent to evict the illegal occupation of the Nagarghat and build a new ghat. Histrolical Rabindra Dighi has been polluted by excessive use of chemical fertilizers and cow dung. We need to bring back its lost beauty soon The garden is also in miserable state. During the rainy season the embankment of the river Nagar collapses. A spar should urgently be made to repair the decayed "Rabi Sarabara".In the auspicious moment when we have observed the 160th birth anniversary of Rabindranath, the Patisar museum remains unprotected. During the last five years, cultural activities and the local people have strengthened the demand of founding an agriculture university, a museum, a mini Park and a modern hospital. They have also demanded the holy place free from the illegal political occupants.As a literature admirer, I tried to enlighten myself with different kind of knowledge. So far I have written about my feelings in this article with the reflection of the collection of Rabindra memory, our glorious heritage, history, tradition, culture and literature. Literary artists generate love among mankind and it requires love to accept it. Love has the power to see things in boarder perspective and only through love for the poet and literature we can realize our indebtedness towards Rabindranath. Therefore, we need to study Tagore intensely.The writer is a Tagoreresearcher and activist