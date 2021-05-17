

First novel: “Patale Sharbori”



Chitrali, a publication of the Observer Group had a wide readership. So, was the Purbani, a publication of Ittefaq Group of Publications. My writings, therefore, were read and appreciated by a large group of admiring readers. I was thrilled and enthused. The admiration of the avid readers inspired me to start writing my first novel Patale Sharbori (Night in Hades). It was a gripping tale of the hopes and frustration, joys and sorrows of the emerging little classes of the then East Pakistan.



It spoke of their response to the challenges of an increasingly dictatorial and capitalistic society where the predominant ruling coterie consisted of non-Bengalis, mainly West Pakistani elites. It was in the framework of internal colonialism of Pakistan and painful socio-economic inequality. Especially in the Easter Wing that supplied the main theme of my first novel.



The hero son of a poor cultivator was originally called Joar Uddin, a rustic name which was changed by his school teachers to Javed Chowdhury to suit his brilliance as a student and his emerging status as a member of the rising Bengali bourgeois interlaced was a moving story of failed love in early youth and surrenders of a young idealist to the crude reality that was an increasingly corrupt society being stealthily robbed off its sense of values. Javed's transformation was described as concretizing his emotions and sentiments in the alter of wealth and status.



The slim volume containing some 108 pages caused a sensation and stir in the circle of eager readers, especially the young ones. Among the senior and progressive ones, there were some notable admirers of the work. Foremost, among them was the left leaning Professor and Head of Department of Economics, Dhaka University, A N M Mahmud, he remarked excitedly that "this is the best Marxists novel in Bangla in six decades of the 20th century". Mr Abdur Razzak with his usual critical approach was affectionately indulgent. He said, "Quite a readable novel but evidently a product of part time work!"



Other noted writers and intellectuals such as the Joint Editor of the then Pakistan Observer Mr Obaidul Haque profusely praised the novel. He wrote:



"The rather thin appearance of this novel is no index of its contents. Within the short compass of 108 pages it tells the interesting and readable story of Joaruddin, a poor village boy alias Javed Chowdhury an urbane and rich socialite; of his transformation from poverty and obscurity to affluence and limelight. He is the principal figure with a supporting cast of about a dozen characters, important among them being Nasreen (his wife), Nasima (who practically taught him the facts of line but rejected his sentiments). Mr. Rahman (engineer), Azizuddin Ukil (his worldly-wise lodging master) and Mr. Rashed (Nasima's husband).



In the form of a confession of Javed Chowdhury the author presents the picture of that side of the contemporary society where sex snobbery and things like these seem to guide human behaviour and are considered as invariable conditions of sophistication and material advancement. The top executives are all monotonously alike in their susceptibility to this kind of immoral approach.



The novel ends dramatically with the electrocution of Nasima's husband just when the reader begins to hope for more exciting developments. But Javed Chowdhury whose story it is, has already told his tale, short but complete.



Mizanur Rahman Shelley wields & facile pen. His style is racy and forceful and at times punched with pungent observations to suit the situation. The characters real and familiar have been drawn with competence, honesty and boldness; and the treatment bears the impress of the author's imaginative mind.



In his very first novel, he has achieved remarkable success in this branch of literature-enough to impel one to eagerly look forward to his future contributions."

-Obaidul Haq, The Daily Pakistan Observer, Dacca, 7th November, 1965.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his

writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as

"The Symphony of Our Times".







Creative writings formed a part and parcel of my being at that joyful juncture of young times. I continue to write short stories and poems from my days as student of the school, college and university. My three years as teacher of Dhaka University proved to be a most productive period in this regard. I wrote two Bengali short stories almost every month during these three years. These were published in the prestigious journals such as the Monthly Prorikrama, edited by noted journalist and poet Abdul Ghani Hazari and popular cine weekly such as Chitrali and Purbani.Chitrali, a publication of the Observer Group had a wide readership. So, was the Purbani, a publication of Ittefaq Group of Publications. My writings, therefore, were read and appreciated by a large group of admiring readers. I was thrilled and enthused. The admiration of the avid readers inspired me to start writing my first novel Patale Sharbori (Night in Hades). It was a gripping tale of the hopes and frustration, joys and sorrows of the emerging little classes of the then East Pakistan.It spoke of their response to the challenges of an increasingly dictatorial and capitalistic society where the predominant ruling coterie consisted of non-Bengalis, mainly West Pakistani elites. It was in the framework of internal colonialism of Pakistan and painful socio-economic inequality. Especially in the Easter Wing that supplied the main theme of my first novel.The hero son of a poor cultivator was originally called Joar Uddin, a rustic name which was changed by his school teachers to Javed Chowdhury to suit his brilliance as a student and his emerging status as a member of the rising Bengali bourgeois interlaced was a moving story of failed love in early youth and surrenders of a young idealist to the crude reality that was an increasingly corrupt society being stealthily robbed off its sense of values. Javed's transformation was described as concretizing his emotions and sentiments in the alter of wealth and status.The slim volume containing some 108 pages caused a sensation and stir in the circle of eager readers, especially the young ones. Among the senior and progressive ones, there were some notable admirers of the work. Foremost, among them was the left leaning Professor and Head of Department of Economics, Dhaka University, A N M Mahmud, he remarked excitedly that "this is the best Marxists novel in Bangla in six decades of the 20th century". Mr Abdur Razzak with his usual critical approach was affectionately indulgent. He said, "Quite a readable novel but evidently a product of part time work!"Other noted writers and intellectuals such as the Joint Editor of the then Pakistan Observer Mr Obaidul Haque profusely praised the novel. He wrote:"The rather thin appearance of this novel is no index of its contents. Within the short compass of 108 pages it tells the interesting and readable story of Joaruddin, a poor village boy alias Javed Chowdhury an urbane and rich socialite; of his transformation from poverty and obscurity to affluence and limelight. He is the principal figure with a supporting cast of about a dozen characters, important among them being Nasreen (his wife), Nasima (who practically taught him the facts of line but rejected his sentiments). Mr. Rahman (engineer), Azizuddin Ukil (his worldly-wise lodging master) and Mr. Rashed (Nasima's husband).In the form of a confession of Javed Chowdhury the author presents the picture of that side of the contemporary society where sex snobbery and things like these seem to guide human behaviour and are considered as invariable conditions of sophistication and material advancement. The top executives are all monotonously alike in their susceptibility to this kind of immoral approach.The novel ends dramatically with the electrocution of Nasima's husband just when the reader begins to hope for more exciting developments. But Javed Chowdhury whose story it is, has already told his tale, short but complete.Mizanur Rahman Shelley wields & facile pen. His style is racy and forceful and at times punched with pungent observations to suit the situation. The characters real and familiar have been drawn with competence, honesty and boldness; and the treatment bears the impress of the author's imaginative mind.In his very first novel, he has achieved remarkable success in this branch of literature-enough to impel one to eagerly look forward to his future contributions."-Obaidul Haq, The Daily Pakistan Observer, Dacca, 7th November, 1965.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed hiswriteups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as"The Symphony of Our Times".