

Kumbhamela, the world's largest religious gathering



Kumbhamela is a combination of two words - kumbha (meaning an earthen pitcher, jar or pot) and mela. It is found in Vedic texts in this sense, often in the context of holding water. In mythical legends it holds nectar that provides immortality. The word Kumbha is found in the Rigved. Astrologically, Kumbha i.e. Aquarius it is the 11th sign of the zodiac. In Bengali the word mela normally means a fair that unites people at a place at a particular time. Thus, Kumbhamela means a union of many people during the Aquarius around water or nectar. It is a religious festival of the Hindus or followers of traditional religion. On this occasion devout Hindus perform pilgrimage believing that bathing in the holy river will wash away all sins and they will become sanctified but environmental science (even common sense) speaks different. When millions of people come to bath water of the river itself becomes polluted. According to The Firstpost (22nd March, 2021), the Ganges and the Jamuna are the two dirtiest rivers in India (though millions of Hindus consider these as sacred).



Mythology says that after churning of the sea Dhanwantari (the heavenly physician) came up with an aquarius full of nectar. Indra (the king of gods) asked his son Jayanta to flee away with that pot. Being ordered by father Jayanta started running with the aquarius. Noticing it Asur Guru (head of the demons) Shukracharya ordered the Asurs to catch Jayanta. After running for three days Jayanta sat down to rest leaving the aquarius on ground but the demons came nearby. He started running again but while running a few drops of nectar spilled from the aquarius at four places - Haridwar, Prayag, Nasik and Ujjaini. After running for twelve consecutive days Jayanta returned. One year of man is only one day to the gods. For this reason Kumbhamela is held in those four places once in every three years. Aquarius becomes full after twelve years at Haridwar and Prayag because a few more drops of nectar fell in these two places.



In the past the place of Kumbhamela and order of bathing were determined by sword battle among monks of different communities like Mahanirvani, Niranjani, Juna, Atal, Ananda, Aavan and Agnidamak. The monks of these seven arenas used to fight with one other. The British government intervened in that game of blood and the location of fair and order of bathing were determined by the then government.



Traditionally, the four Kumbhamelas of Haridwar. Prayag, Nasik Trimbakeshwar Singhastha and Ujjaini Singhastha are considered to be the actual Kumbhamelas: These four Kumbhamelas were held in phases in Prayagraj (till 2016 the name was Allahabad), Haridwar, Nasik District (Nasik and Trimbak) and Ujjaini. The main ground of the fair is considered to be the banks of the Ganges at Haridwar, the confluence of the Ganges, the Jamuna and the mythical river Saraswati at Prayagraj, the banks of the Godavari at Nasik, and the banks of the Shipra at Ujjaini.



The confluence of the Ganges, the Jamuna and Saraswati (a mythical river, geographically there is no river in this name) is called TribeniSangam.The general Kumbhamela is held once in every four years. Ardha (half) Kumbha is held at Haridwar and Prayag every six years. Purnakumbha (full kumbha) is held at Prayag, Haridwar, Ujjaini and Nasik in every twelve years. Twelve full Aquarius i.e. Maha Aquarius is held at Prayag in every 144 years. The Kumbhamela of 2013 was a Mahakumbha(great kumbha). In 2019 Kumbhamela has been inscribed as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.



For this year (2021) the place was Haridwar, Uttarakhand. 2021 Kumbhamela began on 14th January and continued till 27th April. Bathing dates were: - 14th January, 2nd. 3rd and 4th February, 5th March, 12th April, 14th April, 21st April, 27th April (Ganga bath) and 11th March, 12th April, 14th April, 27th April (Shahi bath).



Due to Corona pandemic this year is different in all respects. Many festivals have been either suspended or restricted but the insanity regarding Kumbhamela continued. Thousands of people took part in the 1st, 2nd and 3rdShahi baths on 11th, 12th and 14th March. According to local administration, 48.51 lakh people took part in the 2nd and 3rdShahi baths. As an effect 30 saints and 2,018 people were infected in the first five days (from 10th to 15th April). Questions were raised from all quarters about the reasonability of organising the 4thShahi bath on 27th April.



Amid countrywide criticism Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked with Swami Odheshananda Giri and pleaded for a symbolic observation of Kumbhamela. Responding to this proposal Odheshananda urged everyone to refrain from Shahi bathing but damage has already occurred. When mythological belief becomes more dominant than medical science and expectation for acquiring virtue stands stronger than virus such consequenceis inevitable. Despite sharp criticism the Uttarakhand government remained indifferent. Even chief minister of Uttarakhand, commented that although health is important, religion cannot be neglected. May be he is correct but situation has proved which one is more powerful, virtue or virus.

The 1950 World Cup final between Brazil and Uruguay was attended byan incredible number of1,99,754 spectators at the Old Maracana Stadium, Brazil but is the number really so big? Let us make a little analysis. In 2009, 1.7 million people assembled to watch former US President Barack Obama's inauguration which could fill nine Maracana stadiums. In 2013, 31 lakh people performed the holy Hajj with which it is possible to fill 16 Maracana stadiums. In 2015, 60 to 70 million people participated in Pope Francis' Papal celebrations which could fill 35 Maracana stadiums. In 2013, the last Prayagraj Kumbhamela was attended by 120 million people which can fill 600 Maracana stadiums. It is almost equal to the population (12.63 million in 2019) of Japan. 