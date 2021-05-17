

Emergency response and preparedness for C-19



This is the time when rule is to be implemented. The people who followed the rules cannot be penalized for the lackadaisical attitude of a group of people. All returnees must be scrutinized and quarantined for fourteen days, in their respective places. When buses will run routinely, they will return maintaining health rules. Only this can curtail the further spread. If they are allowed to return the way they went, we should then, prepare for impact.



A new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus has been detected from samples collected in India. Scientists are checking if the variant, where two mutations come together in the same virus, maybe more infectious or less affected by vaccines. Like all viruses, the coronavirus keeps changing in small ways as it passes from one person to another. The vast majority of these mutations are inconsequential and don't alter the way the virus behaves. But some mutations trigger changes in the spike protein that the virus uses to latch on to and enter human cells, these variants could potentially be more infectious, cause more severe disease or evade vaccines. We are afraid that a few cases of the Indian variant have already mixed with the mass.



To develop a common understanding of risks and a system to monitor those risks, ensuring that early action is taken when required, this is the time to take some action. To establish minimum level of multi-hazard preparedness, we have to include the development of contingency plans for specific risks that can be used as the basis of a preliminary response plan to meet the differentiated needs in the next 1-2 weeks for the sake to prevent a humanitarian emergency. Mutations in the spike gene can make the virus inherently "better" at infecting people or can help the virus to escape neutralising antibodies. This means if the virus mutates in the "right way", it can re-infect someone who has already recovered from Covid-19.



Now the main goal is to prevent and control the spread of, COVID-19 in Bangladesh in order to reduce its impact on the health, wellbeing and economy of the country as well as to set out the framework to treat the population that has been infected. The key interventions to achieve this goal include, the enforcement of compulsory mask-wearing, if possible double mask. Safe hygiene practices outside the home, including within the workplace; a zoning approach to containment; community-based prevention practices, case identification, and quarantining utilizing local community health and administrative capacity for slowing spread of disease and sustaining behavioural change following lockdown; the maintenance of physical distancing regulations, even one is vaccinated.



There should be a multi-sector coordination structure, which includes the epidemiological response and health service delivery, including surveillance and laboratory support, contact tracing and mitigating community transmission, points of entry and quarantine, infection prevention and control. COVID-19 case management should include essential health, population and nutrition services delivery as well as planning coordination and response strategy, community engagement, and research. Monitoring and evaluation the framework will enable the continuous review and updating to reflect the progress of implementation.



In the case of the new Indian variant, quick oxygen requirement for the mass population can create an acute crisis. We are seeing a downward trend for new case detection, if after Eid vacation rules are flouted, we will be in an emergency situation, and to combat that oxygen will be our number one weapon.



Media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a moral panic over shortages of ventilators in many minds. Are those shortages real? At present we are self-sufficient in oxygen supply, but if demand shoots up, this balance can go wrong. Then all the industrial production should be diverted for hospitals. Private hospitals along with government ones must be fully equipped very quickly.



The health workforce in Bangladesh is already overstretched, with only 8.3 health workers per10, 000 people as compared to 45/10,000 recommended by the WHO. The COVID-19 outbreak deepens this crisis. The health ministry has already recruited an additional 2000 doctors and 5000 nurses to started dressing this situation, and the process is underway to recruit additional 2000. Additional innovative motivation schemes will be tested to improve the human resource management in health.



Technology-enabled epidemiological health surveillance by analysing data from various sources has empowered the health system to predict the formation of hot zones. Such techniques will be utilized to inform interventions in geographically-focused zones without the need for a full national lockdown. If those who have gone outside Dhaka can be contained there for a quarantined period and cases identified and isolated, locality-based lockdown rather than national can be implemented.



Expansion of healthcare worker training programs for improving triage, infection prevention control, case management and better preparedness in emergency situations is imperative. The ultimate example of why we need universal health coverage, if anyone is left out, it threatens the health security of everyone. Universal Health Financing for UHC, with a focus on basic essential health services like promotive, preventive, curative and palliative is needed.



Contact tracing is a classic epidemiological tool used to reduce contact rate between an infected Individual and susceptible populations. COVID-19 is spread through droplets and contact transmission. Evidence suggests that a large proportion of COVID-19 cases are infected through pre-symptomatic individuals, which means that the infected individual will likely expose a lot of contacts to the virus without realizing that they are spreading COVID-19. Manual contact tracing in the case of COVID-19 might be too slow to be effective, and in the context of densely populated Bangladesh, manual contract tracing's impact on timely identification, notification and quarantining of contacts to prevent further spread is even less promising.



The government of Bangladesh has established several quarantine and isolation facilities across the country to support suspected and probable cases to maintain quarantine and isolation, respectively, and reduce community transmission. Currently, passengers are being screened for signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.



Huge number of people wants to return Dhaka before the quarantine period. In this case, visual observation for respiratory-illness symptoms, body temperature recording through a thermal scanner or handheld infra-red digital thermometer and information collection (contact history) at health desks can be arranged. If any suspected COVID-19 case is detected, people should communicate with the COVID-19 control room as per existing Standard Operating Procedures. It is high time health guidelines to be implemented properly, in order to safeguard us against the Indian variant before it is too late.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq Family Medicine, Gerontology,

Public Health Specialist







