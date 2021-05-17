Lightning kills 5 in 3 districts

Five people including a woman were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Pirojpur and Jhenidah, in five days.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Three people were killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Saturday. The incident occurred in Hazrapara Village.

The deceased were identified as Nezam Uddin, 63, Rony Sheikh, 25, and Babu, 24.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Nezam Uddin at around 3:30pm when he went to a paddy field in the area, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Meanwhile, Rony and Babu were also killed by lightning strike.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Md Al Amin, 28, son of Modasser Ali Talukder, a resident of Poikkhali Village.

The deceased's elder brother Emdadul Haque said thunderbolt stuck Al Amin at around 4pm while he went to a field behind the house to bring cattle as rain started, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

JHENIDAH: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Maleka Khatun, 38, wife of Nazir Uddin of Dohapara Village under Kushna Union. Local Union Parishad Member Abdul Hannan said thunderbolt struck Maleka when she was working near house in the afternoon, which left her dead on the spot.