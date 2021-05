Vice-president of Juba Mahila League Central Committee Advocate Koheli Quddus Mukti





Vice-president of Juba Mahila League Central Committee Advocate Koheli Quddus Mukti speaking at a reunion programme at Baraigram Municipality auditorium in Natore on Sunday. Baraigram Press Club organised the programme with its President Ohidul Haque in the chair. Baraigram Municipal Mayor Majedul Bari Nayon attended the programme as chief guest. photo: observer