Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:45 PM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Two men were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Madaripur and Khagrachhari, in two days.  
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from the bank of the Arial Khan River in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Ismail Kazi, 27, son of Sekan Kazi, a resident of Dakshin Char Kamarkandi Village under Nilkhi Union in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted his body at a jute field on the bank of the Arial Khan River in Khaschar Bachamara Village under Sonyasirchar Union in the upazila at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's family members said Ismail went out of the house on Friday evening.
Since then he had been missing.
They alleged that Ismail might have been killed over love affair.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar Police Station (PS) Md Mirajul Hossain confirmed the incident.  
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from his residence in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Friday. Deceased Sirajul Islam, 35, was the son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Fenirkul area in the upazila.
Ramgarh PS OC Mohammad Shamsuzzaman said he might have committed suicide over family issues. However, the body was sent to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.


