Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:45 PM
Home Countryside

Five drown in four districts

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

Five people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Barishal, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur and Kurigram, recently.  
BARISHAL: A teenage girl and a minor child drowned in a pond in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Afsana Akhter, 14, and Jannat Akhter, 6.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Gaurnadi Police Station (PS) Md Ahid said the girls along with family members came to visit their grandparents' home in the upazila from Dhaka during Eid holidays.
From there, the girls went to visit their aunt Asma Begum's house   in Harisena Village on Saturday.
They went missing in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while bathing in it.
Later, their bodies were found and recovered from the pond at around 9pm, the ASI added.
KISHOREGANJ: A tourist drowned in a haor in Mithamoin Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mazharul Islam, son of Azim Uddin, a resident of Saintuta Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district. He came to village from Dhaka's Uttara during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
He along with his four friends, who came from Dhaka, went outing in Bagayadidhar Udayan haor where Mazharul drowned at around 2pm during taking shower.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithamain PS Jakir Uddin confirmed the incident.
PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a canal in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Rezaul Kair, 9, son of Mainul Islam, a resident of Dupati Village under Amragachia Union in the upazila. He was a fourth grader at a local madrasa.  
Police and local sources said Rezaul fell in a canal in the area while playing beside it.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued his body after three hours of frantic effort.
Mathbaria PS OC Md Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A 15-month-old girl drowned in a pond in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Sinthia was the daughter of Saiful Islam, a resident of Tabakpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sinthia was playing at their courtyard in the morning. At one stage, she slipped into the pond while her relatives were unaware of it.
After searching, they found the floating body on water and recovered it.  
Later, she was taken to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.





