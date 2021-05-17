Video
Countryside

Three electrocuted in Bogura

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, May 16: Three people including a woman were electrocuted in separate incidents in Shibganj, Shajahanpur and Sadar upazilas of the district in five days.
A farmer was electrocuted in Shibganj Upazila on Thursday morning.
Deceased Abdur Rahim, 60, son of Rabia Mandal, was a resident of Chak Bholakhan Moholla under Shibganj Municipality.
Shibganj Upazila Krishak League General Secretary Shahinur Rahman Master said Abdur Rahim came in contact with a live electric wire while working at around 8:30pm, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Earlier, a grocery shop owner was electrocuted in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Abdul Ahad, 35, son of Shah Alam Sana, a resident of Chaklokman Dakshinpara Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Ahad came in contact with a live electric wire while disconnecting electric line from a fridge at home, at night which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy. Officer-in-Charge of Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a woman was electrocuted in Ghunpara area in the district town on Sunday morning.
Deceased Sharmin, 32, was the wife of Sahidul Islam. The couple lived in a rented house in the area.
Local sources said she was electrocuted while pressing electrical switch at home at around 10am, which left her critically injured.
She was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead. Bogura Sadar PS Inspector Nannu Khan said the body was handed over to the family upon receiving their request.


