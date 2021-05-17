Birgram Bridge turns risky at Dhamoirhat



The photo shows the damaged Birgram Bridge at Dhamoirhat. photo: observer

According to field sources, the bridge is likely to collapse at any time, if not repaired before the next rainy season; then thousands of people of three unions of Dhamoirhat Upazila, neighbouring Sapahar and Porsha upazilas, and Chapainawabganj District will be in communication disruption.

The bridge has developed big holes in the middle; sand, chip and rod have been visible. A big hole in the east side has been filled with steel plates to activate vehicle plying. But another big hole has been created in the east side; it becomes big everyday.

People in the upazila's Alampur, Khelna, Agradwigun unions, in Sapahar and Porsha upazilas, and in Chapainawabganj District use the bridge to communicate with different northern areas including Dinajpur and Rangpur via Dhamoirhat and Joypurhat.

Besides, thousands of tonnes of IRRI-Boro paddy and vegetables are supplied to different parts of the country through the bridge.

It was learnt, the bridge and the road have been deplorable due to daily plying of over-loaded tractors. These tractors laden with sand of the Atrai River run speedily but in an un-controlled manner.

Teacher in Birgram Abu Yousuf said, it is urgent to repair this important bridge; if the bridge turns useless, local people will face problem in communicating with the district and Sadar Upazila.

Assistant Teacher of Government Primary School in Agradwigun Bazar Md Abu Musa said, "We always use the road for all official works. We'll fall in so many problems if the bridge is not repaired before the next rainy season."

LGED"s Dhamoirhat Upazila Engineer Md Ali Hossain said, everyday hundreds of sand-laden tractors are passing through the bridge without route permit; their speed is not matching to their wheel types.

He mentioned, amateur drivers ply these tractors; as a result, road and bridge get under extra pressure.

The bridge was built about 21 years back. But it has been damaged for two times due to illegal and un-controlled plying of sand-laden tractors.

Considering importance of the bridge, an application of repairing has been made to the executive engineer of LGED in Naogaon; the executive engineer has informed the matter to the Sadar Office of the LGED in written.

The Sadar Office will test soil of the bridge area soon, he informed.

"I hope a new bridge will be started soon," he added.





DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, May 16: Birgram Bridge on Dhamoirhat-Agradwigun Road of the district has turned risky due to lack of repairing.According to field sources, the bridge is likely to collapse at any time, if not repaired before the next rainy season; then thousands of people of three unions of Dhamoirhat Upazila, neighbouring Sapahar and Porsha upazilas, and Chapainawabganj District will be in communication disruption.The bridge has developed big holes in the middle; sand, chip and rod have been visible. A big hole in the east side has been filled with steel plates to activate vehicle plying. But another big hole has been created in the east side; it becomes big everyday.People in the upazila's Alampur, Khelna, Agradwigun unions, in Sapahar and Porsha upazilas, and in Chapainawabganj District use the bridge to communicate with different northern areas including Dinajpur and Rangpur via Dhamoirhat and Joypurhat.Besides, thousands of tonnes of IRRI-Boro paddy and vegetables are supplied to different parts of the country through the bridge.It was learnt, the bridge and the road have been deplorable due to daily plying of over-loaded tractors. These tractors laden with sand of the Atrai River run speedily but in an un-controlled manner.Teacher in Birgram Abu Yousuf said, it is urgent to repair this important bridge; if the bridge turns useless, local people will face problem in communicating with the district and Sadar Upazila.Assistant Teacher of Government Primary School in Agradwigun Bazar Md Abu Musa said, "We always use the road for all official works. We'll fall in so many problems if the bridge is not repaired before the next rainy season."LGED"s Dhamoirhat Upazila Engineer Md Ali Hossain said, everyday hundreds of sand-laden tractors are passing through the bridge without route permit; their speed is not matching to their wheel types.He mentioned, amateur drivers ply these tractors; as a result, road and bridge get under extra pressure.The bridge was built about 21 years back. But it has been damaged for two times due to illegal and un-controlled plying of sand-laden tractors.Considering importance of the bridge, an application of repairing has been made to the executive engineer of LGED in Naogaon; the executive engineer has informed the matter to the Sadar Office of the LGED in written.The Sadar Office will test soil of the bridge area soon, he informed."I hope a new bridge will be started soon," he added.