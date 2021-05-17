15 killed, 61 injured in road mishaps in 9 dists

A total of 15 people have been killed and 61 others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Kurigram, Manikganj, Bhola, Jashore, Sherpur, Sirajganj and Noakhali, in three four days.

GOPALGANJ: A woman and her son were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday. Two other people were also injured in the accident took place in Char Pathalia area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 3pm.

The deceased were identified as Mariam Begum, wife of Ali Molla, a resident of Dakshin Fukra Village in Kashiani Upazila, and her son Mahidul Molla.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam said a private car carrying eight members of a family hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering while they were returning home after visiting Tungipara, which left the private car driver Mahidul Molla dead on the spot and three others seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, Mariam Begum succumbed to his injuries, the OC added.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Three people were killed and at least six others injured in a road accident in Nachole Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tosikul Islam, Rezaul Karim, and Alauddin Haq, hailed from Nandalalpur Village in Gomstapur Upazila of the district. Local sources said a truck collided head-on with a three-wheeler (locally known as Bhotboti) in Dhansura area of the upazila at around 9am, which left three people dead on the spot and six others injured. The injured were taken to Nachole Upazila Health Complex.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Two people including a minor girl were killed in separate road accidents in Chilmari Upazila of the district in four days.

An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Chilmari Upazila on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Bojlar Rahman, 67, son of late Khamir Uddin, a resident of Balabarihat Bhasarbhita Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Bojlar Rahman in Balabarihat area on the Kurigram-Chilmari Road in the afternoon, while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, a minor girl was killed in a road accident in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mahia Akhter, 7, daughter of Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Majaidanga area in the upazila.

Local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit Mahia in the afternoon while she was playing along with other children on the road, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed and his wife injured in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam, 27, son of Riazul, a resident of Athalia Village under Dhalya Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said said the couple were going to visit Sirajpur-Paragram Bridge riding by a motorcycle in the afternoon.

At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle in Mulborga Boinya intersection area under Chandahar Union, leaving Ariful dead on the spot and his wife Ruma Akhter, 22, seriously injured.

Injured Ruma Akhter was taken to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar of Dhaka.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A youth was killed and at least 44 others were injured in separate road accidents in Lalmohan and Char Fasson upazilas of the district in two days.

A young man was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Masum, 20, son of Md Moniruddin, a resident of Dalalpur area in Borhanuddin Upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan PS Md Sohel said a motorcycle carrying Masum hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Gajaria area under Pashchim Charumed Union in the upazila at noon, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the SI added.

On the other hand, at least 44 people were injured in separate road accidents in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Friday and Saturday.

JASHORE: A security guard of Benapole Land Port in the district was killed in a road accident on Friday night. Deceased Fajlur Rahman, 65, was a resident of Shakaripota Village under Benapole Port Police Station. Local sources said a speedy jeep ran over Fajlur at Benapole Bazar at around 11pm while he was going to his workplace, which left him dead on the spot.

Police, however, seized the vehicle and detained its driver Bakul, 45, a resident of Gazipur Village under Benapole Municipality.

Benapole Port PS SI Masnun confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Mahim, 18, son of Jewel Mia of Nalitabari Bazar area, and Md Alam Mia, 20, son of Shahed Ali of Gojakura Village in the upazila.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal said a truck smashed an auto-rickshaw in Kalinagar area at around 11pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot and two others including the auto-rickshaw driver injured. The injured were rushed to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Raiganj upazilas of the district on Thursday.

A young man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila in the morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS SI Gopal Chandra said a truck hit the youth in Bangabandhu Bridge West Golchattar area in the morning, while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, the SI added.

On the other hand, a woman was killed in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila of the district at early hours. The identity of the deceased, aged about 24, could not be known immediately.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahajahan Ali said an unidentified vehicle hit the woman in Tabaria area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 12:30am while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

NOAKHALI: An elderly man was killed and six others were injured as a truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shahid Ullah, 70, a resident of Baish Sindukpur Village in Chatkhil Upazila of the district. Police and local sources said a truck smashed the auto-rickshaw carrying six passengers in front of Joyag College in the afternoon, which left Shahid dead on the spot and six others including the auto-rickshaw driver injured.

The injured were taken to Noakhali Sadar General Hospital.











