Tk 100cr watermelons rotting in Batiaghata fields



The photo shows watermelons being rotten at a field in Batiaghata Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, huge watermelons are lying to get damaged in different fields of the upazila; wholesalers and Fariahs are making 'wait and see'.

Growers and wholesalers said, they are victims of Fariah syndicate, mobile court drives and bad-publicity through media.

For these reasons, watermelon prices have declined by a half in the upazila. With the price fall, growers have been in disarray.

But growers got high prices in the last week of April.

This year, there has been bumper watermelon production in the upazila.

If the remaining produces are not sold within next two weeks, growers will have to witness irrecoverable losses; and it will be impossible for them to pay back loans from banks and Majahans (Money lenders).

While visiting Jhorbhanga Beel (water body) of Gangarampur Union recently, it was found that tens of thousands of watermelon lying on fields; growers were seen waiting for Fariah trucks to come.

On different spots including Union Parishad ground, Katianangla Bazar, and Barannpara Kheyaghat, watermelon trucks were seen parked.

Fariahs have brought down the field-rate by a half.

Grower Mrittonjoy Ray in Jhorbhanga Village, who is a college student, said apprehending rotting, he has sold his produce from five bigha lands at Tk 2.50 lakh against his expected price of Tk 4 lakh; he cultivated his field at a cost of Tk 1.5 lakh.

Bijay Mandal said, his fields on eight bighas were grown at about Tk 4 lakh; now his fruits are rotting; and his asking price is not being responded fairly by Fariahs who are not more than one or two. If he hands over his produce at their offering rates, his expense cannot be lifted.



He was echoed by Samar Mandal in Tengramari Village. Samar has cultivated two bigha lands at Tk 90,000; his sale stood at Tk 1.30 lakh.

Shankar Mandal in Andharia Village, Ferdaus and Tufan Farazi in Amtala, Tengramari's Debu Mandal, Rabiul Alam, Malay Mistri complained they sent watermelon by trucks to warehouses of Kawran Bazar in Dhaka; but they have to get selling money.

They added, because of media's bad-publicity, growers are selling their produce at throwaway rates.

At first, per bigha field was sold at Tk 1.5 to 2 lakh; excluding the cultivation cost of Tk 50,000, their profit per bigha was Tk 1 lakh. But now they are in losing condition because of fall in price.

Wholesalers like Abdul Hamid of Nazirpur Bazar from Naogaon, Sohag Khan from Barishal, and Nazrul Sheikh from Sirajganj said, every year they come to bring watermelon by trucks from fields; but this year they are facing problems because of mobile courting; they will have to count losses if they sell at the rate of Tk 30 per kg.

Batiaghata Upazila Agriculture Officer Rabiul Islam said, farmers became benefitted in the beginning of the season; watermelons of one Bigha land were sold at Tk 1.50 to 2 lakh; per bigha profit stood at Tk 1lakh.

He mentioned, because of mobile courting and bad rumour by media, Fariahs started coming thinly; as a result, the profit margin has declined for the growers; but they are not counting losses.

He informed, this season, 2,007 farmers cultivated watermelon on 2,500 hectares of land.







