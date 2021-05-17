‘It’s genocide’

NEW YORK, May 16: Protesters marched around the world in support of Palestinians amid the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence since the 2014 Gaza war. More than 181 Palestinians, including 47 children, have been killed after Israel launched air attacks on Gaza earlier this week

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in cities across North America on Saturday, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip as the worst violence in years flared between the Jewish state and Islamist militants.

Gatherings to show solidarity with Palestinians took place in cities including New York, Boston, Washington, Montreal and Dearborn, Michigan.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in support of Palestinians on Saturday in major European cities including London, Berlin, Madrid and Paris, as the worst violence in years raged between Israel and militants in Gaza. In London, several thousand protesters carrying placards reading "Stop bombing Gaza" and chanting "Free Palestine" converged on Marble Arch to march towards the Israeli embassy. Organisers claimed as many as 100,000 people had gathered for the demonstration through London; the police said it was unable to confirm any figure.

Thousands marched in Berlin and other German cities following a call by the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in cities across Iraq to stand in solidarity with Palestinians. In Doha, thousands waved flags and displayed messages in solidarity with the Palestinians. Hundreds converged in the Barbes neighbourhood in the north of Paris amid a significant security presence of some 4,200 officers.

In Madrid, some 2,500 people, many of them young people wrapped in Palestinian flags, marched to the Puerta del Sol plaza in the city centre. Hundreds of Lebanese and Palestinians have protested along the Lebanon-Israel border, with some climbing a border wall and triggering Israeli fire that wounded one person. In Indian-administered Kashmir, police cracked down on pro-Palestine protesters and detained at least 20 of them. -AFP







