Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:44 PM
Sports

Leicester players show support for Palestinians after FA Cup win

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, MAY 16: Leicester players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana showed support for the Palestinians after winning the FA Cup final on Saturday.
English midfielder Choudhury and French defender Fofana were seen holding a Palestinian flag.
Choudhury had the flagged draped over his shoulders as he collected his winner's medal after beating Chelsea 1-0.
Tens of thousands of protesters marched in support of Palestinians on Saturday in major European cities including London, Berlin, Madrid and Paris, as the worst violence in years raged between Israel and militants in Gaza.
A social media post from Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny also showing his support for the Palestinian people has been hit by a backlash from Jewish fans. The Egyptian posted on his Twitter account: "My heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine."    -AFP


