South Africa, Australia, Pakistan to tour West Indies

ST. JOHN'S, MAY 17: West Indies will prepare for the defence of their T20 World Cup crown with three home series between June and August against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Friday.

Over the course of three months, the West Indies will play four Tests and three ODIs but the main emphasis is on the 15 T20s which form part of their preparation ahead of the World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India in October/November.

"To host three international teams back-to-back in five territories is unprecedented, and putting these fixtures together was an enormous Covid-related logistical challenge," said CWI CEO Johnny Grave in a statement.

"We must thank the visiting teams for agreeing to travel at this challenging period for world cricket."

The Proteas, whose 2020 tour was shelved because of coronavirus, are due to arrive on June 1 and play two Tests in St Lucia before travelling to Grenada for the five T20s. -AFP













