Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Sports

Rubel uncertain to make way in Sri Lanka ODIs

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Rubel uncertain to make way in Sri Lanka ODIs

Rubel uncertain to make way in Sri Lanka ODIs

Fast bowler Rubel Hossain is unlikely to make his way into the final squad for three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka because of the recurring back injury even though the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical department pushed the ball to his court to decide whether to play the series.
According to BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowhdury, Rubel can understand better whether he should play as he has no pain clinically.
"He (Rubel) had some problems while in New Zealand and at the moment he has no clinical pain," Dr. Chowdhury said on Sunday.
"In fact, he has to understand the matter of match fitness. We checked and found no pain at the moment. But his confidence or inner feelings must also be given importance. We will update at the last minute if our selectors want any input from us regarding him."
Rubel Hossain has been one of the best weapons of Bangladesh's pace attack in limited overs cricket despite failing to justify his talent in the longer format.
Dr. Chowdhury said the players who play at the elite level always play through minor injury and niggles and so Rubel has to make it clear whether he is match fit.
"Ruble has been playing at the elite level for more than a decade. There are some issues with the backs of such bowlers, and Ruble is no exception. He went through a scan a few times, the scan showed some problems in his lower back which is what the players usually get as a reaction to long-term bowling. This problem will arise from time to time, so Rubel will have to go through a very good rehabilitation process. And that's what he's doing."
This injury problem will not go away easily, Debashish said.
"It will last as long as he plays. You will see that any big-name bowlers, who have played 12-15 years, are successful. To play 12-15 years is not easy for fast bowlers. Not just Rubel, many of our other pacers are suffering from this problem."
Debashis however refused to make a comment on Rubel's inclusion into the national team, saying that he is not the right person to decide it.
"Look, his rehabilitation process is going on. The selectors will decide at the last minute. We will provide updates when the team management asks us before the selection."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten-man Juve beat Inter to keep Champions League hopes alive
Leicester players show support for Palestinians after FA Cup win
Djokovic and Nadal set up 57th career clash at Italian Open
South Africa, Australia, Pakistan to tour West Indies
Bancroft suggests Australia bowlers knew of ball-tampering plot
Rubel uncertain to make way in Sri Lanka ODIs
BCCI served notice urging to transfer IPL-14 earnings to relief funds
32 Booters report to team manager at camp


Latest News
Indian politician Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Asif’s ‘Nooner Chhita’ claims million hearts
Cabinet clears draft of Bank-Company (Amendment) Act 2021
Minor boy rescued hours after abduction, 2 held
India returnee couple tests positive following institutional quarantine
Stocks maintain gaining streak
JPC blasts Israeli brutality, airstrike on media houses
Bangladesh football team begins training for WC qualifiers
Man run over by auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue
Notice issued extending ongoing lockdown 7 more days
Only 30pc foreign aid go to Rohingyas: Study
Three killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara
3 Bangladeshis killed in Bahrain road crash
Offices resume after Eid vacation
5 suffer burn injures in Ctg house fire
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
Incepta gets nod for producing Chinese 'Sinopharm' vaccine
Woman kills self in Panchagarh; husband held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft