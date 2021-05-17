

Rubel uncertain to make way in Sri Lanka ODIs

According to BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowhdury, Rubel can understand better whether he should play as he has no pain clinically.

"He (Rubel) had some problems while in New Zealand and at the moment he has no clinical pain," Dr. Chowdhury said on Sunday.

"In fact, he has to understand the matter of match fitness. We checked and found no pain at the moment. But his confidence or inner feelings must also be given importance. We will update at the last minute if our selectors want any input from us regarding him."

Rubel Hossain has been one of the best weapons of Bangladesh's pace attack in limited overs cricket despite failing to justify his talent in the longer format.

Dr. Chowdhury said the players who play at the elite level always play through minor injury and niggles and so Rubel has to make it clear whether he is match fit.

"Ruble has been playing at the elite level for more than a decade. There are some issues with the backs of such bowlers, and Ruble is no exception. He went through a scan a few times, the scan showed some problems in his lower back which is what the players usually get as a reaction to long-term bowling. This problem will arise from time to time, so Rubel will have to go through a very good rehabilitation process. And that's what he's doing."

This injury problem will not go away easily, Debashish said.

"It will last as long as he plays. You will see that any big-name bowlers, who have played 12-15 years, are successful. To play 12-15 years is not easy for fast bowlers. Not just Rubel, many of our other pacers are suffering from this problem."

Debashis however refused to make a comment on Rubel's inclusion into the national team, saying that he is not the right person to decide it.

"Look, his rehabilitation process is going on. The selectors will decide at the last minute. We will provide updates when the team management asks us before the selection." -BSS



