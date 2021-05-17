

32 Booters report to team manager at camp

Due to injury, defender Bishwanath Ghosh could not report on the day.

The booters who had reported are scheduled to warm up and do light practice today (Monday) at 10:00 am at Bangabandhu National Stadium. The booters are staying at the Intercontinental Hotel at Shahbagh in Dhaka.

The boys in red and green outfits are to face Afghanistan, India and Oman in the three remaining matches in a centralised venue in Qatar. The match against the Afghans is on the third of June while India match is on the seventh of June and Oman match is on 15 June.

As the three remaining matches of the joint qualifiers of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup are in the next month, recently Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) called in 28 booters in the primary squad and eight as standby for the national team, among them four booters did not report at the camp ahead of the three joint qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup. There was no new face among them.

In the meantime, Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie, assistant coach Stuart Watkiss and goalkeeper coach Les Cleevely returned in Dhaka on the 10th of May after enjoying a vacation back home in England. The boys too reported to team manager on the same day. The boys were given a break from the 12th of May so that they can celebrate the Eid.







