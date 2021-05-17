Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Sports

FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers

32 Booters report to team manager at camp

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Sports Reporter

32 Booters report to team manager at camp

32 Booters report to team manager at camp

Returning after Eid vacation, a total of 32 booters of the preliminary squad of national football team had reported to team manager Iqbal Hossain on Sunday in the camp for the preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China.
Due to injury, defender Bishwanath Ghosh could not report on the day.
The booters who had reported are scheduled to warm up and do light practice today (Monday) at 10:00 am at Bangabandhu National Stadium. The booters are staying at the Intercontinental Hotel at Shahbagh in Dhaka.
The boys in red and green outfits are to face Afghanistan, India and Oman in the three remaining matches in a centralised venue in Qatar. The match against the Afghans is on the third of June while India match is on the seventh of June and Oman match is on 15 June.
As the three remaining matches of the joint qualifiers of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup are in the next month, recently Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) called in 28 booters in the primary squad and eight as standby for the national team, among them four booters did not report at the camp ahead of the three joint qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup. There was no new face among them.
In the meantime, Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie, assistant coach Stuart Watkiss and goalkeeper coach Les Cleevely returned in Dhaka on the 10th of May after enjoying a vacation back home in England. The boys too reported to team manager on the same day. The boys were given a break from the 12th of May so that they can celebrate the Eid.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten-man Juve beat Inter to keep Champions League hopes alive
Leicester players show support for Palestinians after FA Cup win
Djokovic and Nadal set up 57th career clash at Italian Open
South Africa, Australia, Pakistan to tour West Indies
Bancroft suggests Australia bowlers knew of ball-tampering plot
Rubel uncertain to make way in Sri Lanka ODIs
BCCI served notice urging to transfer IPL-14 earnings to relief funds
32 Booters report to team manager at camp


Latest News
Indian politician Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Asif’s ‘Nooner Chhita’ claims million hearts
Cabinet clears draft of Bank-Company (Amendment) Act 2021
Minor boy rescued hours after abduction, 2 held
India returnee couple tests positive following institutional quarantine
Stocks maintain gaining streak
JPC blasts Israeli brutality, airstrike on media houses
Bangladesh football team begins training for WC qualifiers
Man run over by auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue
Notice issued extending ongoing lockdown 7 more days
Only 30pc foreign aid go to Rohingyas: Study
Three killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara
3 Bangladeshis killed in Bahrain road crash
Offices resume after Eid vacation
5 suffer burn injures in Ctg house fire
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
Incepta gets nod for producing Chinese 'Sinopharm' vaccine
Woman kills self in Panchagarh; husband held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft