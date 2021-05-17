Video
Fielding coach Shane McDermott skips Bangladesh tour

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's Australian fielding coach Shane McDermott has skipped the Bangladesh tour, it is learnt here.
According to the highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the 40-year-old McDermott had applied for a "short break" a few days ago and is not a part of the squad, which reached Bangladesh on Monday morning.
"He is very much in Sri Lanka but sought a break to prepare himself for the "big series" against England which is due to follow after the Bangladesh tour", the source, privy to the development, said exclusively.   
"Manoj Abeywickrama has replaced him for the Bangladesh tour",
The SLC has also sent Sajeewa Weerakoon as additional support staff member.
Both Manoj and Sajeewa were not part of the squad which toured the West Indies.  
The entire squad will have frequent PCR tests on this tour.
The team, which left for Bangladesh straight from the hotel in the wee hours on Monday did not have a traditional religious ceremony owing to the Covid pandemic. .
"Our team manager Manuja Kariapperuma, who is an army man ensured that all players and the support staff attend the prayer before their departure", the source at the SLC, said.






