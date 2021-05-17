Video
Home Sports

Tigers entering into bio-bubble today

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

Cricketers of Bangladesh National team will resume practice entering into the bio-bubble today ahead of the forth coming three-match ODI series against visiting Sri Lanka.
BCB however, started testing for Covid-19 on May 15. "The first round Covid test for cricketers, coaches and supporting staff started on Saturday, which continues today," BCB's Chief Physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury told journalists on Sunday. He also informed that the 2nd round test will be done today.
Chowdhury informed that all of the 20 cricketers called up for the ODI series are not in Dhaka and many of them had gone to different districts outside the capital to celebrate Eid with their families. He said, "We are taking Covid test samples in two phases. Samples of those who were or are in Dhaka were collected on Saturday and of those who are coming from outside Dhaka will be tested today".
"Players who are coming from outside will be tested again on Monday and only negative report holder will go into the hotel's bio-bubble," he added.
Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahm, who are in quarantine now since they had come home from India playing IPL matches, are also expected to enter into the boi secure bubble on May 18.
Tigers will play a intra-squad 50-over practice match on May 20 at BKSP, before starting international action on May 23. Rest of the matches of the series will be held on May 25 and 28 respectively.
The series is the part of ICC ODI World Cup Super League and this will be the 3rd series of the event for Bangladesh and 2nd for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh's 3-0 triumph over West Indies followed by similar margin crush against New Zealand placed Bangladesh at six on the point table of the event while Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the table losing all three matches they played against West Indies.


