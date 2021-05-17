Video
Monday, 17 May, 2021
Home Sports

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2021

Islanders enter Tigers' den to play ODI series

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Sri Lanka National Cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Sunday. photo: BCB

Sri Lanka National Cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to play three-match ODI series against home team. The series is the part of newly introduced ICC ODI World Cup Super League, point of which is the determinant of direct eight participants of the ICC Men's World Cup in India in 2023.
A special flight of Sri Lankan Airlines carried Lankan Lions, which landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 15 past 8 in the morning (BST). Guests will have stayed in mandatory quarantine till Tuesday and they will undergo Covid-19 test twice before they start practice on May 19.
Visitors will practice between May 19 and 22, which include an intra-squad warm-up match on May 21 at BKSP.
BCB however, will follow Sri Lanka-like Covid-19 restriction policy. "We have made a similar protocol, which Sri Lanka followed for us and we developed it according to the advice of Health Ministry of the Government of Bangladesh," BCB's Chief Physician Debashish Chowdhury told journalists on Sunday.
"Stricter quarantine procedures will be maintained in early three-days, when visiting players will stay in respective hotel rooms," he explained.
He also disclosed their plans to ensure players health safety. He said, "They will be tested twice in the mean time and based on the report of 4th day's test, they will be permitted to go for practice among themselves".
"They will be tested four times during their staying in Bangladesh and the last Test will be done before their departure," he added.
Sri Lanka unnamed a bunch of senior cricketers from the ODI squad including skipper Dimuth Karunarante and Kusal Perera named the new Lankan ODI captain. SLC also dropped senior names like Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep.
The three under-light matches are slated for May 23, 25 and 28 respectively. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host all the matches.


