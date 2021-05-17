Video
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:43 PM
Zakia Sultana joins as industries secretary

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Zakia Sultana has joined as new secretary of the Industries Ministry.
She formally took over the charge from the outgoing Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam on Sunday.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was present as the chief guest at the function in connection with the handing over charge at the Industries Ministry conference room in the city.
On the occasion, state minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present as special guest.
Prior to joining the Ministry, Zakia Sultana served as chairman (secretary) of Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council.
She is a BCS (Administration) Officer of the 10th batch. As Secretary to the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Zakia Sultana joined the Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC) on January 10, 2021.
Earlier, she worked as Additional Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance.
Zakia Sultana was born in 1968 at Singra upazila of Natore district.    -BSS


