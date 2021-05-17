Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

MTB launches ‘MTB Yaqeen’

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

MTB launches ‘MTB Yaqeen’

MTB launches ‘MTB Yaqeen’

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB), with a vision to prioritize and fulfill the customers' expectation, aspiration and overall needs, has recently launched its Islamic Banking Wing titled `MTB Yaqeen', a complete Shariah-based banking solution, says a press release.
Sheikh Kamaluddin Abdullah Zafree, Chairman, MTB Shariah Supervisory Committee launched the Islamic Banking window at a virtual launching ceremony while Nasreen Sattar, Independent Director, MTB and Chairman, MTB Board Audit Committee was also present virtually.
Hafez Mowlana Mufti Hussain Ahmed recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the event.
Among others, Dr. Sofiza Azmi, Managing Director, Cambridge International Financial Advisory Limited, Cambridge, UK, Mahmud Hossain, Managing Director, Millennium Information Solution Limited, Sheikh Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, Member of the MTB Shariah Supervisory Committee and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MTB Managing Director and CEO, Syed Rafiqul Haq, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director and Chief Group Risk Officer, Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Group Internal Control and Compliance, Tarek Reaz Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), Md. Afzalul Islam, Head of MTB Islamic Banking Division and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department of MTB were also virtually present at the launching ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s budget runs into trouble as virus strikes back
‘Bangladesh garment-export economy is something of a modern miracle’
Upay offers lowest cash out charge at ATM
StanChart Saadiq hosts webinar on Sadaqa and pandemic
Zakia Sultana joins as industries secretary
MTB launches ‘MTB Yaqeen’
IFIC Bank donates Covid medicines to Nepal
SJIBL Director Akkas Uddin Mollah distributing relief among poor people


Latest News
Indian politician Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Asif’s ‘Nooner Chhita’ claims million hearts
Cabinet clears draft of Bank-Company (Amendment) Act 2021
Minor boy rescued hours after abduction, 2 held
India returnee couple tests positive following institutional quarantine
Stocks maintain gaining streak
JPC blasts Israeli brutality, airstrike on media houses
Bangladesh football team begins training for WC qualifiers
Man run over by auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue
Notice issued extending ongoing lockdown 7 more days
Only 30pc foreign aid go to Rohingyas: Study
Three killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara
3 Bangladeshis killed in Bahrain road crash
Offices resume after Eid vacation
5 suffer burn injures in Ctg house fire
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
Incepta gets nod for producing Chinese 'Sinopharm' vaccine
Woman kills self in Panchagarh; husband held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft