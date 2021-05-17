

MTB launches ‘MTB Yaqeen’

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB), with a vision to prioritize and fulfill the customers' expectation, aspiration and overall needs, has recently launched its Islamic Banking Wing titled `MTB Yaqeen', a complete Shariah-based banking solution, says a press release.Sheikh Kamaluddin Abdullah Zafree, Chairman, MTB Shariah Supervisory Committee launched the Islamic Banking window at a virtual launching ceremony while Nasreen Sattar, Independent Director, MTB and Chairman, MTB Board Audit Committee was also present virtually.Hafez Mowlana Mufti Hussain Ahmed recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the event.Among others, Dr. Sofiza Azmi, Managing Director, Cambridge International Financial Advisory Limited, Cambridge, UK, Mahmud Hossain, Managing Director, Millennium Information Solution Limited, Sheikh Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, Member of the MTB Shariah Supervisory Committee and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MTB Managing Director and CEO, Syed Rafiqul Haq, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director and Chief Group Risk Officer, Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Group Internal Control and Compliance, Tarek Reaz Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), Md. Afzalul Islam, Head of MTB Islamic Banking Division and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department of MTB were also virtually present at the launching ceremony.