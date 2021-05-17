IFIC Bank donates Covid medicines to Nepal

IFIC Bank Ltd and its Nepalese Joint venture Nepal Bangladesh Bank has donated 5,000 vials of Remdesivir injection to Nepal Government for treating C-19 patients, says a press release.

Recently, a token box of Remdisivir injection manufactured by Beximco Pharma is handed over to Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Dr. Banshidhor Mishra in Dhaka.

Earlier, in August last year, IFIC Bank also donated another 5,000 vials of the same to Nepal Government in collaboration with Beximco Pharma Ltd and Nepal Bangladesh Bank, Nepal.







