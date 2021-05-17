

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Director Akkas Uddin Mollah distributing relief among poor people at Nawabganj Upazila in Dhaka District recently. Ongoing lockdown situation, most of working people lost their regular work. The relief was distributed among over thousands of poor families. Each family got 2 KGs Rice, 1 Kg Sugar, 1 Kg Dal, 1 Litter Oil, 2 Packet Semai, 1 Packet Kismis, 1 Pcs Soap and 1 Packet Powder Milk as relief from the Bank. photo: Bank