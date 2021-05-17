Samsung and partner to share individual's video story

Samsung Bangladesh and The Daily Star have launched a campaign through an interesting short video of a delivery man's day-to-day life. The campaign name is 'Shikhore Othar Prottoy - Stories of Life Maximizers.'

The campaign wants to portray the types of people who want to enjoy the maximum of everything they invest in life. These people like to retain the maximum usage and value for anything they purchase. The campaign also wants to represent the level of convenience Samsung Galaxy M-series creates in people's lives.

The campaign encourages the unique type of people who loves to maximize their investment and share their story with Samsung. The first story of the delivery man, named Sami, shows how he retains the maximum usage of his Galaxy M-series device.

It portrays a beautiful story of his daily activities of delivering parcels to people and his dreams of working at a corporate office. It also represents the level of convenience Galaxy M-series is creating in Sami's life - no plug-in throughout the day even after vigorous usage, watching educational videos, taking outstanding photos, and connecting with family members through video call.

Like the delivery man, Samsung is calling out to people of Bangladesh to submit their life maximizer stories. The four best submission stories will be chosen to be created into short videos, and the selected participants will win Samsung Galaxy M62.

On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "I am incredibly excited about the campaign as the stories will depict how our products enhance people's lives and helping them to achieve their life goals conveniently."

All the videos will be available on The Daily Star YouTube and The Daily Star Facebook page. Interested participants can submit their stories at the following link https://forms.gle/fMvry77i29X8KGzz6







