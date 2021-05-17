Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Turkish power firm halts generation for Lebanese grid

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

BEIRUT, May 16: Lebanon lost as much as a quarter of its mains electricity supply Friday when a Turkish firm halted power generation, the latest blow to the crisis-hit country already suffering long blackouts. Lebanon's ailing electricity sector is facing dire cash shortages, as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
The caretaker energy minister has for months warned the country was heading to "total darkness" if no emergency funds were secured to keep the lights on.  Karpowership said it had been left with little choice but to cease production from its two power barges moored off Lebanon's coast after months of delayed payment and in the face of a prosecutor's threat to seize the vessels.
"We deeply regret shutting down" the barges in the coastal areas of Zouk and Jiyeh, the Turkish company said in a statement.
"For 18 months, we have been exceedingly flexible with the state, continually supplying power without payment or a payment plan, because the country was already facing very hard times," it said. But "no company can operate in an environment with such direct and undue risks".
A Karpowership source said the remaining fuel in the barges' power plants ran out at 0500 GMT and transmission to the Lebanese grid ceased. The source said the company was owed more than $100 million by the Lebanese state but was equally concerned about the prosecutor's order.
    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s budget runs into trouble as virus strikes back
‘Bangladesh garment-export economy is something of a modern miracle’
Upay offers lowest cash out charge at ATM
StanChart Saadiq hosts webinar on Sadaqa and pandemic
Zakia Sultana joins as industries secretary
MTB launches ‘MTB Yaqeen’
IFIC Bank donates Covid medicines to Nepal
SJIBL Director Akkas Uddin Mollah distributing relief among poor people


Latest News
Indian politician Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Asif’s ‘Nooner Chhita’ claims million hearts
Cabinet clears draft of Bank-Company (Amendment) Act 2021
Minor boy rescued hours after abduction, 2 held
India returnee couple tests positive following institutional quarantine
Stocks maintain gaining streak
JPC blasts Israeli brutality, airstrike on media houses
Bangladesh football team begins training for WC qualifiers
Man run over by auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue
Notice issued extending ongoing lockdown 7 more days
Only 30pc foreign aid go to Rohingyas: Study
Three killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara
3 Bangladeshis killed in Bahrain road crash
Offices resume after Eid vacation
5 suffer burn injures in Ctg house fire
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
Incepta gets nod for producing Chinese 'Sinopharm' vaccine
Woman kills self in Panchagarh; husband held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft