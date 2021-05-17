Video
bKash gives food to 5,000 Covid-hit families this year also

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Following previous year's food donation, bKash once again provided food aid worth 35 lakh taka to 5,000 Covid affected families, ahead of the just concluded Eid-ul-Fitr under the supervision of Sena Kalyan Sangstha (SKS), says a press release.
bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Quadir handed over the food aid to Sena Kalyan Sangstha Welfare Director General Air Commodore M Moyeenuddin at the head office of SKS on May 12 last.
Commodore Mahmud Hossain (ND), Director General, Marketing of Sena Kalyan Sangstha; Brigadier General Mirza Md Enamul Haque, Director General, HR of Sena Kalyan Sangstha; Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (retd.), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash along with other high officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.
Under this food aid, each family will receive 5 kg rice, 1 kg pulse, 1 kg salt, 1 liter oil, 1 kg sugar, 0.5 kg vermicelli (semai), and 2 bars of soap. This food aid package is expected to help a family of 4 to survive for 10 days at least.
Considering that the food aid will bring some relief to the families who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19, country's largest mobile financial service provider bKash will distribute these before Eid-ul-Fitr by army personnel under the supervision of Sena Kalyan Sangstha.
Besides ensuring uninterrupted services to keep the financial transactions of the people normal during Covid-19, bKash has initiated various corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.
Last year in May, bKash provided food aid worth 35 lakh taka to 5,000 Covid affected families. Besides this, provided 30 ventilators to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Dhaka Shishu Hospital, Dhaka CMH and Central Police Hospital as part of social responsibility to increase medical capacity of the top hospitals of Bangladesh.
The company also installed oxygen plant at the Diabetic Hospital (BIHS General Hospital) as a part of this continuous donation during the ongoing pandemic.
bKash also handed over 350 ventilators along with more than 950,000 emergency medical toolkits to the government, donated by its overseas partner Alibaba. bKash also worked with Bidyanondo Foundation to establish a hospital in Chattogram.


