Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:42 PM
Home Business

Sales of Walton fridges increase

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Walton witnessed a sharp rise in its fridge sales as a good number of customers thronged the showrooms of the local brand ahead of the just concluded Eid-ul-Fitr.
Many fridges were sold especially a week before the festival, as the customers found the top brand's best quality fridges at affordable prices.
Walton showrooms were open all over the country to meet the demands of the essential electronics, electrical, home and kitchen appliances, IT devices and accessories as the government allowed the opening of shops during this lockdown.
Strictly maintaining the proper health safety as well as social distance, the sales representatives managed the customers' rush as well as conducting sales activities.
During the lockdown situation, Walton fridges has been delivered to the customer's home from the nearest Walton Plaza or distributor showroom with cash-on-delivery facility as soon as the buyers call from home.
As per the company's announced customers' benefits under the nationwide ongoing 'Walton Digital Campaign Season-10,' customers enjoyed cash back up to maximum Tk 1 lakh as well  as worth of crores of taka cash vouchers upon the purchase of Walton fridge.
The customers were lured by lots of benefits and thus thronging the Walton outlets to buy best quality at best have been.


« PreviousNext »

